Roblox Receives Special US Launch Of Perfume Game, Guardians of Memories

As we’ve noted countless times on this website, Roblox isn’t just a game that is popular in one country. It’s a truly global gaming title and one that many people love participating in, whether it be solely as a gamer or as someone who is a creator, building all manner of worlds and games for people to explore. Today, we’re talking about a special game called Guardians of Memories, which was made by a Swiss team that launched said title earlier in the year for certain countries. Today, the fragrance company has released the game to the United States, hoping more people, especially those in a certain demographic, might be up for trying the game out.

Guardians of Memories was made by Givaudan, and their hope is that Gen-Z and Alpha-aged gamers will take it on and learn the importance of fragrance, thus buying their products not long afterward. The game’s premise is that you and other players are trapped on an island, and everyone has lost their memories. The only way to get the memories back is through the various fragrances that are scattered throughout the place.

The game honestly looks impressive, and it has a depth to it that many should be able to connect to on some level, even if you don’t have any intention of buying the products themselves. That said, the team is very invested in making this game a success. Anne Tayac, head of Givaudan Business Solutions, had this to say in a statement on the game:

“In alignment with our 2025 global digital strategy, we are committed to pioneering innovative and disruptive solutions that will maintain Givaudan as the creative partner of choice in our industry. The introduction of Guardians of Memories marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of our fragrance business, empowering the next generation to appreciate the art of perfumery. Additionally, we recognize that digital transformation is essential for deepening our understanding of consumers’ needs, enabling Givaudan to consistently deliver exceptional products.”

Another team member went on to add:

“We place intellectual value and the artisanal skills that lie within the fragrance houses at the heart of the experience, transforming each perfume creation into more than just a product.”

This group is hardly the only one to put their products into games in an attempt to “advertise themselves” to the 85+ million daily players who jump into this universe. They’ll have to wait and see, though, if their efforts lead to big sales.