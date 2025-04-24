Key Nintendo Switch 2 Update Arrives At Online Nintendo Store

By the time you’re reading this post, the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order spree has happened in the United States with incredible fervor. We can speak from experience by noting that the various pre-order sites like GameStop, Walmart, and Best Buy were overloaded last night, and the Switch 2 stockpile, both for the main console and the bundle version, went out quickly. When you add this to the pre-order figures that have been teased or revealed for countries like France and Japan, you can tell that this launch will likely be one for the history books. However, for others, they’re waiting for another pre-order method to open up.

Not long after the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, the online Nintendo Store opened a special method for NSO users to utilize. All you had to do was have a Nintendo Switch Online account that had been active for a certain period of time and had been used for over 50 hours of gaming, and you could register to get a Switch 2 and some of its accessories through the Nintendo Store instead of having to go through retailers.

We can attest to many using this method in regions like the UK with great success. However, many in the US haven’t gotten their emails to make their official pre-orders, which has many worried, especially after the rush to get the system last night. That’s where the troubling update comes in. Nintendo updated the “How to Buy” page for the Switch 2, and in it, they said:

“Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We’ll confirm your shipping date upon purchase.”

That definitely puts a damper on things, and that’s putting it lightly. Many were likely expecting to get their invitation emails by now or hope to get them soon. Yet, that’s clearly not guaranteed. To their credit, Nintendo did point out on the page that people are encouraged to try and get the system via other retailers if they feel that’s the best option for them. Once the invitation from the Nintendo Store arrives, you can either use it, as it’ll be active for about a few days, or you can just ignore it. It’s your call.

Either way, there will be plenty of other blitzes to get the Switch 2 before the June 5th release date, so we’ll update you when more pre-order times open up.