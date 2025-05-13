Pokémon Go: Machop Community Day Classic Schedule and Bonuses

The final Community Day Classic of the Might and Mastery season.

After powerful battles, new creatures roaming the wild and entering Raids, and a whole host of events, the Might and Mastery season is coming to an end. The final Community Day Classic of the Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season shoots Machop into the spotlight. During this period, all players will have the opportunity to obtain Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback.

Jump into the event on May 24, 2025, lasting from 2pm to 5pm local time. Apart from extra encounters with Machop, Special Research and numerous bonuses will be active to assist Trainers through the Community Day Classic.

Who doesn’t love an encounter with Machop?

Featured Pokémon

Machop will appear more frequently in the wild, along with its Shiny variant

Featured Attack

Evolve Machoke (Machop’s Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 31, 2025, at 10pm local time to get a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback.

Payback:

Trainer Battles : 110 power

: 110 power Gyms and Raids: 95 power

Community Day Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in the Machop Community Day–exclusive Special Research.

The completion rewards are:

One Premium Battle Pass

One Rare Candy XL

Encounters with Machop

Three encounters with Machop that have a Seasonal Special Background

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Trainers that log in during the Machop Community Day Classic will receive free Timed Research that awards:

An encounter with Machop with a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Machop in the wild

Event Bonuses

Earn 3x Catch Stardust during the event

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

Field Research

Catch Machop to earn:

Stardust

Great Balls

Additional encounters with Machop

PokéStop Showcases

Expect Showcases at different PokéStops and enter event-themed Pokémon

Ultra Community Day Box

An Ultra Community Day Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) exclusively from the Pokémon Go Web Store. It includes two Rare Candies and one Special Research ticket.