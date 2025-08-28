Pokémon Go: How to get a Timed Incubator

Pokémon Go has shared the details on what Trainers can expect from the Tales of Transformation season. There will be Mega Evolution debuts, new Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures, and an updated leveling up journey by increasing the level cap from 50 to 80. Another new item on its way to Pokémon Go is a Timed Incubator, an extra Incubator offering unlimited uses.

Egg Incubators are items used to hatch Pokémon Eggs, providing an extra objective while you’re out in the wild catching Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, and battling it out in Gyms. In order to hatch an Egg, a you must place the Egg in an Incubator. Then, you must walk the designated distance to hatch the Egg and reveal the Pokémon inside.

How to get the Timed Incubator in Pokémon Go

The new Timed Incubator will be available at Rank 20 of the GO Pass Deluxe: September. To own the GO Pass Deluxe, you must purchase it as it’s a premium version of the track. It costs US$7.99, and gives Trainers the chance to claim upgraded rewards and faster progression. The most premium edition of the GO Pass Deluxe costs US$9.99, granting an additional 10 Ranks, automatically awarding enough GO Points to reach Rank 11 of the GO Pass.

The Timed Incubator is an item that acts as an extra unlimited-use Incubator for hatching Eggs as you’re out and about exploring your surroundings. The Timed Incubator will last from when it’s earned until one week after the current GO Pass ends, meaning the Timed Incubator acquired as part of GO Pass Deluxe: September will expire on October 14, 2025, at 10am local time, regardless of when you claimed it. The remaining rewards tied to the GO Pass will expire on October 9, 2025, at 10am.

An Egg placed in a Timed Incubator that has not hatched by the expiration date will be placed in a new, single-use Incubator to finish incubating. After the Egg hatches, the Incubator will disappear.

If you have a backlog of Eggs in your inventory that are waiting to be hatched, the Timed Incubator is an extremely beneficial item to have. However, it does come at a price, so whether or not it’s worth it, that’s for you to decide.