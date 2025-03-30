Pokémon Go: Tyrogue Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses

If you are hoping to add a Shiny Tyrogue to your Pokémon Go collection, the upcoming Hatch Day is the perfect opportunity. While you are hatching Eggs, you will be able to take advantage of a variety of bonuses and participate in Timed Research for even more rewards.

The Pokémon Go Tyrogue Hatch Day will occur on April 6, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. However, there is also an extended bonus period that is scheduled to begin on April 4, at 10am local time.

Step up to the Pokémon Go Tyrogue Hatch Day

Featured Pokémon

Tyrogue will hatch much more frequently from 2 km Eggs

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Tyrogue

Event Bonuses

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops

Timed Research

Free Event-exclusive Timed Research will award:

Super Incubator

XP

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant the following bonus during Tyrogue Hatch Day:

2x Hatch Stardust

This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and explore to earn:

One Star Piece

One Super Incubator

2,500 XP

The tasks tied to free and paid Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the event ends on April 6 at 5pm local time.

Tyrogue Hatch Day Extended Bonus

This segment of the event will run from April 4, at 10am until April 6, 2025, at 5pm local time.

Event Bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators throughout the Tyrogue Hatch Day event

Field Research

Field Research tasks associated with the event will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Upon completion, expect to receive:

Stardust

XP

Event Bundle

A Hatch Box bundle will be available during this event through the in-game shop. For 925 PokéCoins, you will get five Incubators, five Super Incubators, and two Lucky Eggs.

A Tyrogue Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box and Ultra Hatch Box can also be acquired via the Pokémon Go Web Store.