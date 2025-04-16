Pokémon Go: Sweet Discoveries Schedule and Bonuses

Thanks to the Sweet Discoveries event, Applin, along with its evolutions will be the next creature to join Pokémon Go.

Sweet Discoveries begins on April 24, at 10am to April 29, 2025, at 8pm local time. The event features a variety of bonuses, free and paid Timed Research opportunities, and of course, a greater chance to find Applin.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Straight from the Galar region

Event Bonuses

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Delibird and Shiny Skwovet

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Delibird, Shiny Cherubi, and Shiny Skwovet

Catching Delibird or Skwovet will award Berries

Increased chance for apples to appear at Mossy Lure Modules

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for first three Eggs hatched using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget

Pokémon Debuts

The following Pokémon will make their debuts:

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve Applin into Flapple, or 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples to evolve Applin into Appletun.

Apples

During the Sweet Discoveries event, it will be possible to find apples in the wild. Tapping on them will award Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or encounters with Pokémon, including Applin. Apples will have an increased chance of appearing at Mossy Lure Modules.

Wild Encounters

The Pokémon that will have an increased spawn rate all have the chance to be Shiny (excluding Applin)

Alolan Rattata

Abra

Bellsprout

Delibird

Gulpin

Bidoof

Munna

Bounsweet

Skwovet

Snorlax

Shuckle

Komala

Applin

Eggs

Four Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs, all of which have the chance to hatch as a Shiny:

Delibird

Cherubi

Munchlax

Skwovet

Field Research Tasks

Complete Field Research tasks to earn:

Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Timed Research

Complete free Timed Research tasks to earn:

One Mossy Lure Module

One Tart Apple

One Sweet Apple

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

Two Mossy Lure Modules

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Delibird, Skwovet, Applin, and more

New Avatar Items

Applin avatar items will hit the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends:

Applin Headband

Applin Apron

Sweet Discoveries Ultra Ticket Box

The Sweet Discoveries Ultra Ticket Box will cost US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Web Store. It includes an event ticket and five bonus Ultra Balls.