Pokémon Go: Sweet Discoveries Schedule and Bonuses

Thanks to the Sweet Discoveries event, Applin, along with its evolutions will be the next creature to join Pokémon Go.
Sweet Discoveries begins on April 24, at 10am to April 29, 2025, at 8pm local time. The event features a variety of bonuses, free and paid Timed Research opportunities, and of course, a greater chance to find Applin.
Straight from the Galar region
Event Bonuses
- 2x Candy for catching Pokémon
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Delibird and Shiny Skwovet
- Increased chance to hatch Shiny Delibird, Shiny Cherubi, and Shiny Skwovet
- Catching Delibird or Skwovet will award Berries
- Increased chance for apples to appear at Mossy Lure Modules
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for first three Eggs hatched using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget
Pokémon Debuts
The following Pokémon will make their debuts:
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
Use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve Applin into Flapple, or 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples to evolve Applin into Appletun.
Apples
During the Sweet Discoveries event, it will be possible to find apples in the wild. Tapping on them will award Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or encounters with Pokémon, including Applin. Apples will have an increased chance of appearing at Mossy Lure Modules.
Wild Encounters
The Pokémon that will have an increased spawn rate all have the chance to be Shiny (excluding Applin)
- Alolan Rattata
- Abra
- Bellsprout
- Delibird
- Gulpin
- Bidoof
- Munna
- Bounsweet
- Skwovet
- Snorlax
- Shuckle
- Komala
- Applin
Eggs
Four Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs, all of which have the chance to hatch as a Shiny:
- Delibird
- Cherubi
- Munchlax
- Skwovet
Field Research Tasks
Complete Field Research tasks to earn:
- Stardust
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Timed Research
Complete free Timed Research tasks to earn:
- One Mossy Lure Module
- One Tart Apple
- One Sweet Apple
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Paid Timed Research
For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in event-exclusive Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards include:
- Two Mossy Lure Modules
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Delibird, Skwovet, Applin, and more
New Avatar Items
Applin avatar items will hit the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends:
- Applin Headband
- Applin Apron
Sweet Discoveries Ultra Ticket Box
The Sweet Discoveries Ultra Ticket Box will cost US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Web Store. It includes an event ticket and five bonus Ultra Balls.