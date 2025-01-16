Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses

The upcoming Pokémon Go Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will see Gigantamax Kingler storm into six-star Max Battles. The limited-time event will also bring a range of other bonuses to assist players who take on the challenge.

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Below, you’ll find all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready to bring your all to the fight.

Gear up for Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Gigantamax debut in six-star Max Battles:

Gigantamax Kingler

Trainers with a whole lot of luck may even encounter a Shiny Gigantamax Kingler.

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be live during the event:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8x Max Particles from Power Spots

A further set of bonuses will be active on February 1, 2025, from 12am to 5pm local time which are:

2x Max Particles from exploring

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

For these bonuses to apply, players must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu by simply exploring your surroundings.

Event Ticket

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research with even more rewards, including:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

You’ll also receive:

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

The Max Mushroom reward is an item that doubles all damage that your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon deal in Max Battles for a total of 30 minutes. It is possible to activate multiple Max Mushrooms at once to increase the effect’s duration, but doing so will not increase the damage multiplier.

This Timed Research will only be available to complete on February 1, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Max Particle Pack

The Max Particle Pack bundle is made up of six Max Particle Packs, for a total of 4,800 Max Particles. It is priced at US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and is available to purchase exclusively from the Pokémon Go Web Store.

There are a whole host of Pokémon Go events to look forward to besides the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day. A Lunar New Year celebration is coming up, while a Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day will allow for Remote Raid Passes to be used in Shadow Raids for the first time.