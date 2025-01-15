Pokémon Go: Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

For the vast majority of Pokémon Go’s Raid Battles, Trainers have to physically travel to a real-world location in order to participate. Also, you will need to assemble a squad of fellow players, but that’s about to change in the upcoming Pokémon Go Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day. Players will be able to enter the Ho-Oh Shadow Raids with Remote Raid Passes, making the event more accessible.

Rescue Shadow Ho-Oh from Team Go on January 19, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Various bonuses will be live to help you achieve this objective, including the featured Charged Attack Sacred Fire.

Pokémon Go Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day rewards

Event Bonuses

For the first time in Pokémon Go, Remote Raid Passes can be used to participate in Shadow Raids during the event. Further bonuses that will be active for the event are:

Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh from Shadow Raids.

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from January 18, at 4pm to January 19, 2025, at 7pm PST. Ho-Oh caught via Shadow Raids during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP.

Featured Attack

During the event, you can use a Charged TM to teach Ho-Oh the Charged Attack Sacred Fire.

Sacred Fire

Trainer Battles: 130 power

130 power Gyms and raids: 120 power

Event Ticket

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can become the owner of a ticket that awards even more bonuses, including:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

This set of bonuses will go on beyond the event, continuing to be effective from 2pm to 10pm local time on January 19, 2025.

Ultra Ticket Box

The Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available via the Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes both an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

There are a whole host of Pokémon Go events to look forward to. Lunar New Year celebrations are just around the corner, while a Community Day Classic will put all eyes on Ralts, the Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon.