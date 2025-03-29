Pokémon Go: Spring Into Spring Schedule and Bonuses

As the seasons change in the northern hemisphere, Pokémon Go players can celebrate with the Spring into Spring event. There are plenty of bonuses, Timed Research, and Field Research tasks to dive into.

Celebrate Spring into Spring from April 9, at 10am until the event ends on April 14, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Trainers are in for a blooming good time

Pokémon Debuts

The Flowering Pokémon Gossifleur and its Evolution, Eldegoss, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Evolve Gossifleur into Eldegoss using 50 Gossifleur Candy.

Event Bonuses

2x Lucky Egg duration

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny (excluding Gossifleur.)

Remoraid

Fletchling

Gossifleur

April 9 at 10am – April 10 at 11:59pm local time

Marill

Lotad

Ducklett

Dewpider

While out exploring, some may encounter:

Lapras

April 11 at 12am – April 12 at 11:59pm local time

Vulpix

Ponyta

Numel

Litleo

Some players may even come across:

Hisuian Growlithe

April 13 at 12am – April 14 at 8pm local time

Oddish

Hoppip

Roselia

Cherubi

Some Trainers might even encounter:

Alolan Exeggutor

Eggs

Here is what you can expect to hatch from 2 km and 5 km Eggs, all of which have the opportunity to hatch as a Shiny (excluding Gossifleur.)

2 km Eggs

Magby

Budew

Mantyke

5 km Eggs

Remoraid

Fletchling

Gossifleur

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn:

Great Balls

Pinap Berries

Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

5,000 XP

One Lucky Egg

Two Super Incubators

Encounters with Remoraid, Fletchling, and Gossifleur

Collection Challenges

Complete the catch-focused Collection Challenges to obtain:

XP

Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Spring into Spring Ultra Ticket Box

The Spring into Spring Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) exclusively from the Web Store. It contains an event ticket and three Rare Candies at no additional cost.