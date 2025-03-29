Pokémon Go: Spring Into Spring Schedule and Bonuses

As the seasons change in the northern hemisphere, Pokémon Go players can celebrate with the Spring into Spring event. There are plenty of bonuses, Timed Research, and Field Research tasks to dive into.
Celebrate Spring into Spring from April 9, at 10am until the event ends on April 14, 2025, at 8pm local time.
Pokémon Go Trainers are in for a blooming good time
Pokémon Debuts
The Flowering Pokémon Gossifleur and its Evolution, Eldegoss, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Evolve Gossifleur into Eldegoss using 50 Gossifleur Candy.
Event Bonuses
- 2x Lucky Egg duration
- 2x Candy from hatching Eggs
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny (excluding Gossifleur.)
- Remoraid
- Fletchling
- Gossifleur
April 9 at 10am – April 10 at 11:59pm local time
- Marill
- Lotad
- Ducklett
- Dewpider
While out exploring, some may encounter:
- Lapras
April 11 at 12am – April 12 at 11:59pm local time
- Vulpix
- Ponyta
- Numel
- Litleo
Some players may even come across:
- Hisuian Growlithe
April 13 at 12am – April 14 at 8pm local time
- Oddish
- Hoppip
- Roselia
- Cherubi
Some Trainers might even encounter:
- Alolan Exeggutor
Eggs
Here is what you can expect to hatch from 2 km and 5 km Eggs, all of which have the opportunity to hatch as a Shiny (excluding Gossifleur.)
2 km Eggs
- Magby
- Budew
- Mantyke
5 km Eggs
- Remoraid
- Fletchling
- Gossifleur
Field Research
Complete Field Research tasks to earn:
- Great Balls
- Pinap Berries
- Stardust
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Paid Timed Research
For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards include:
- 5,000 XP
- One Lucky Egg
- Two Super Incubators
- Encounters with Remoraid, Fletchling, and Gossifleur
Collection Challenges
Complete the catch-focused Collection Challenges to obtain:
- XP
- Stardust
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Spring into Spring Ultra Ticket Box
The Spring into Spring Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) exclusively from the Web Store. It contains an event ticket and three Rare Candies at no additional cost.