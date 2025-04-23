Pokémon Go: Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go Might and Mastery is in full swing and powerful creatures have been populating Gyms throughout the season. Next up is the Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day which will kick off the month of May in Pokémon Go.

The Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day will take place in Pokémon Go on May 3, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Even though this isn’t Mega Kangaskhan’s first rodeo, expect a variety of bonuses and Timed Research tasks to join you along the way.

The bigger they are…

Event Bonuses

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan from Mega Raids.

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, May 2, at 5pm to Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8pm PDT.

Featured Attack

Kangaskhan encountered in raids will know the Charged Attack Stomp.

Stomp

Trainer Battles : 55 power

: 55 power Gyms and raids: 50 power

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you will have the option to purchase a ticket that grants even more bonuses for the duration of the event:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Timed Research

Complete the free Timed Research opportunity to earn the following rewards and bonuses:

10,000 Stardust

1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (for a total of 2,000 Stardust, or 3,000 Stardust with the event ticket)

The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the event draws to a close on May 3, 2025, at 5pm local time.

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available to pick up for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) via the Pokémon Go Web Store. It includes an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Discoveries event is preparing to close out the month of April, with its own set of event bonuses, as well as Applin and its evolutions Flapple and Appletun making their debuts in the wild.