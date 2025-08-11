Pokémon Go: How to get Free World Championship 2025 T-shirt

The annual Pokémon Go World Championship is returning for 2025. Trainers will compete in a three-day event for a prize pool of over $2,000,000, the highest prize pool in the Championship Series circuit, and the title of Pokémon World Champion. Whether you’re going to be there in-person or you’re planning to watch from home, all players can grab a Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 T-shirt.

It’s not often Pokémon Go players have the opportunity to claim free avatar items, but the World Championship gives all players the chance to add a piece of competitive Pokémon Go history to your collection.

How to get a Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 T-shirt for your avatar

The Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 will take place from August 15 to 17, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The top qualifying Pokémon Go players from around the world will compete to see who will be crowned the 2025 Pokémon Go World Champion.

Among the prizes the Pokémon Go World Champion will receive is an in-game World Champion 2025 outfit and pose, but you can get your hands on your very own themed cosmetics by just tuning into the action.

The live stream for the Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 will begin at 9am PDT each day. Day one and day two of the event will be live over on the Pokémon Go Twitch channel, while the third and final day will be broadcast on the Pokémon Twitch channel.

On the first day of the broadcast, a code will be displayed on the stream for a 2025 Worlds T-shirt in white. Simply input the code and the shirt will be yours and available to equip. An orange variant of the T-shirt is obtained via a scavenger hunt at the World Championship venue.

That’s not all when it comes to Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 cosmetics. The following avatar items will be available to purchase from the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends:

2025 Worlds Jersey

2025 Worlds Visor

The Pokémon Go World Championship 2025 T-shirt is a limited-time reward, meaning after the event ends, you’ll no longer be able to claim the item.