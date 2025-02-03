Pokémon Go: Beloved Buddies Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go has shared details of yet another upcoming event, Beloved Buddies. There are plenty of bonuses for players to take advantage of, as well as a new Pokémon making its debut in Raids. This guide has all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready for what the event involves.
Beloved Buddies is scheduled to kick off on February 11, at 10am and will come to a close on February 15, 2025, at 8pm local time. While some events require a paid ticket to participate, Beloved Buddies will be accessible for everyone at no extra cost.
Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies rewards
Event Bonuses
- 2x XP for catching Pokémon
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour
- Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis
- 500 Additional Stardust for catching the following Pokémon: Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis
Pokémon Debut
- Dhelmise, the Sea Creeper Pokémon, will make its Pokémon Go debuts in raids
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild. You’ll also have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Diglett and Shiny Dunsparce.
- Nidoran
- Nidoran
- Diglett
- Slowpoke
- Shellder
- Dunsparce
- Remoraid
- Mantine
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Cutiefly
- Fomantis
Raids
Here are the Pokémon that will appear in raids. You’ll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Skrelp.
One-Star Raids
- Shellder
- Dwebble
- Skrelp
Three-Star Raids
- Slowbro
- Hippowdon
- Dhelmise
Five-Star Raids
- Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)
Mega Raids
- Mega Tyranitar
Field Research Tasks
- Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with Tandemaus
Collection Challenges
- Complete catch-focused Collection Challenges during the event to receive Stardust and Great Balls
PokéStop Showcases
- Keep your eyes peeled for Showcases at different PokéStops, where you can enter event-themed Pokémon
The Beloved Buddies event aside, there’s a lot for Pokémon Go Trainers to look forward to. The February Community Day will focus on Karrablast and Shelmet, while the Small Yet Strong event will unleash various Wild Encounters.
Don’t forget, the Dual Destiny season is coming to a close, so there’s a whole new era of the mobile game to look forward to from March 4, 2025.