Pokémon Go: Beloved Buddies Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go has shared details of yet another upcoming event, Beloved Buddies. There are plenty of bonuses for players to take advantage of, as well as a new Pokémon making its debut in Raids. This guide has all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready for what the event involves.

Beloved Buddies is scheduled to kick off on February 11, at 10am and will come to a close on February 15, 2025, at 8pm local time. While some events require a paid ticket to participate, Beloved Buddies will be accessible for everyone at no extra cost.

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies rewards

Event Bonuses

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour

Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis

500 Additional Stardust for catching the following Pokémon: Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis

Pokémon Debut

Dhelmise, the Sea Creeper Pokémon, will make its Pokémon Go debuts in raids

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild. You’ll also have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Diglett and Shiny Dunsparce.

Nidoran

Nidoran

Diglett

Slowpoke

Shellder

Dunsparce

Remoraid

Mantine

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Cutiefly

Fomantis

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will appear in raids. You’ll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Skrelp.

One-Star Raids

Shellder

Dwebble

Skrelp

Three-Star Raids

Slowbro

Hippowdon

Dhelmise

Five-Star Raids

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)

Mega Raids

Mega Tyranitar

Field Research Tasks

Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with Tandemaus

Collection Challenges

Complete catch-focused Collection Challenges during the event to receive Stardust and Great Balls

PokéStop Showcases

Keep your eyes peeled for Showcases at different PokéStops, where you can enter event-themed Pokémon

The Beloved Buddies event aside, there’s a lot for Pokémon Go Trainers to look forward to. The February Community Day will focus on Karrablast and Shelmet, while the Small Yet Strong event will unleash various Wild Encounters.

Don’t forget, the Dual Destiny season is coming to a close, so there’s a whole new era of the mobile game to look forward to from March 4, 2025.