Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function

Making their Pokémon Go debut in December 2024, Max Mushrooms have caused controversy after being accused by the community of adding more problems than solutions. Originally coming from Pokémon Sword and Shield, players are able to create a Max Soup using Max Mushrooms to turn regular Dynamax Pokémon into rare Gigantamax Pokémon. For one reason or another, the developers decided to give Max Mushrooms an entirely different function in Pokémon Go.

The Max Mushroom is an item that doubles all damage that your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon deal in Max Battles for 30 minutes. You can use multiple Max Mushrooms consecutively to increase the effect’s duration, but doing so will not increase the damage multiplier. You can use a Max Mushroom from your Item Bag while you’re in a Max Battle lobby.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Lunar New Year 2025 Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Fashion Week Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Mega Gallade Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go – Eggs-pedition Access: January Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

How to get Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Go

So far, the only way to get Max Mushrooms has been to purchase them through the Pokémon shop. A singular Max Mushroom is priced at 400 coins, a bundle of three costs 1,000 coins, and they can sometimes be part of an event box alongside other goodies.

However, the upcoming Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day is giving all players a chance to earn a Max Mushroom by completing Timed Research, but there is a catch. The event ticket needed to participate costs US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.)

The Timed Research which will be active from February 1, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time, offers the following rewards upon completion:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

You’ll also be able to take advantage of:

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

Although you are able to see if other Trainers in the lobby have activated Max Mushrooms, the buffs only apply to the Pokémon belonging to the player who is using a Max Mushroom, not to the Pokémon of others.

Whether Max Mushrooms are worth splashing the cash on, that’s for you to decide. If you have enough team members and strong counter attacks, Max Mushrooms aren’t always necessary to win a battle. On the other hand, they do have the potential to get you over the line if you don’t have enough help to take down the competition.

H