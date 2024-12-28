Pokémon Go – Eggs-pedition Access: January Schedule and Bonuses

The Dual Destiny season is well underway and there’s so much for Trainers to get involved in. Eggs-pedition events arrive on a regular basis, so veteran Pokémon Go fans will be familiar with what they entail. However, the bonuses up for grabs do vary each time the event goes live. Judging from the details already shared about the upcoming January Eggs-pedition event, there is a lot to look forward to.

The upcoming Eggs-pedition event is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025, at 10am and will come to a close on January 31, 2025, at 8pm local time. Trainers will be able to purchase Eggs-pedition Access tickets early, from December 31, 2024. Remember, if you want your friends to get involved, it is possible to gift tickets to Pokémon Go friends with a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: January rewards

Eggs-pedition Access Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) Trainers will be able to gain access to various bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout January.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available every day from when the ticket is purchased to Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8pm local time.

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Timed Research

Completing Timed Research tasks during the event will see you gain:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box

Beginning on December 30, 2024, at 10am PST, players can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box via the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99. Owners will receive Eggs-pedition Access for January and February, along with early access to the Egg Incubator Backpack avatar item. The Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box will be available to pick up from the web store until January 10, 2025.

Besides the Eggs-pedition Access: January event, there are so many more Pokémon Go festivities to look forward to such as a New Year celebration and a global Fidough Fetch quest.