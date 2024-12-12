Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 2 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More

Similar to a range of games across various genres, Pokémon Go are launching their very own Christmas events. Details of Part 2 of the Holiday event have been revealed ahead of the time, all of which are included in this guide.

The first instalment of the Holiday event storms onto the scene on December 17, 2024. The Holiday Part 2 event will begin on December 22, 2024, at 10am and conclude on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 rewards

Event Bonuses

2x XP from catching Pokémon

50% more XP from Raid Battles

12 Days of Daily Adventure Incense

From December 25, 2024, at 10am to January 5, 2025, at 8pm local time, Daily Adventure Incense will last twice as long

Pokémon Debuts

New costumed Pokémon will join the festivities:

Wooloo wearing holiday attire ( use 50 Wooloo Candy to evolve Wooloo wearing holiday attire into Dubwool wearing holiday attire)

Dubwool wearing holiday attire

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny:

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Galarian Zigzagoon

Blitzle

Vanillite

Tynamo

Wooloo wearing holiday attire

Some lucky Trainers may even encounter:

Absol

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will be in Raids. The event will enable an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Cetoddle in Raids.

One-Star Raids

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Darumaka

Litwick

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

Snorlax

Banette

Zebstrika

Toucannon

Five-Star Raids

Giratina (Altered Forme) beginning December 26 at 10am

Mega Raids

Mega Latias until December 26 at 10am

Mega Abomasnow beginning December 26 at 10am

Incense Encounters

Different Pokémon will be attracted to Incense on certain dates:

December 22-26

Snorlax

Blitzle

Yamask

Lampent

Wooloo wearing holiday attire

December 23-27

Togetic

Galarian Zigzagoon

Foongus

Furfrou

Cetoddle

Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Complete catch and raid Collection Challenges to receive Stardust, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research, the rewards for which include:

One Glacial Lure Module

Two Incense

Wooloo Jacket

Encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire

New Avatar Items

Grab some cozy holiday clothing for yourself from the in-game shop:

Staryu Sweater

Marshtomp Sweater

Both items will continue to be available to purchase after the event ends.