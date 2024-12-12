Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 2 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More

Gameranx

Featuring more costumed Pokémon.

Similar to a range of games across various genres, Pokémon Go are launching their very own Christmas events. Details of Part 2 of the Holiday event have been revealed ahead of the time, all of which are included in this guide.

The first instalment of the Holiday event storms onto the scene on December 17, 2024. The Holiday Part 2 event will begin on December 22, 2024, at 10am and conclude on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 rewards

Event Bonuses

  • 2x XP from catching Pokémon
  • 50% more XP from Raid Battles

12 Days of Daily Adventure Incense

  • From December 25, 2024, at 10am to January 5, 2025, at 8pm local time, Daily Adventure Incense will last twice as long

Pokémon Debuts

New costumed Pokémon will join the festivities:

  • Wooloo wearing holiday attire ( use 50 Wooloo Candy to evolve Wooloo wearing holiday attire into Dubwool wearing holiday attire)
  • Dubwool wearing holiday attire

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny:

  • Alolan Rattata
  • Murkrow
  • Galarian Zigzagoon
  • Blitzle
  • Vanillite
  • Tynamo
  • Wooloo wearing holiday attire

Some lucky Trainers may even encounter:

  • Absol

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will be in Raids. The event will enable an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Cetoddle in Raids.

One-Star Raids

  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Litwick
  • Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

  • Snorlax
  • Banette
  • Zebstrika
  • Toucannon

Five-Star Raids

  • Giratina (Altered Forme) beginning December 26 at 10am

Mega Raids

  • Mega Latias until December 26 at 10am
  • Mega Abomasnow beginning December 26 at 10am

Incense Encounters

Different Pokémon will be attracted to Incense on certain dates:

December 22-26

  • Snorlax
  • Blitzle
  • Yamask
  • Lampent
  • Wooloo wearing holiday attire

December 23-27

  • Togetic
  • Galarian Zigzagoon
  • Foongus
  • Furfrou
  • Cetoddle

Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges

  • Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon
  • Complete catch and raid Collection Challenges to receive Stardust, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research, the rewards for which include:

  • One Glacial Lure Module
  • Two Incense
  • Wooloo Jacket
  • Encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire

New Avatar Items

Grab some cozy holiday clothing for yourself from the in-game shop:

  • Staryu Sweater
  • Marshtomp Sweater

Both items will continue to be available to purchase after the event ends.

