Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go is getting a Detective Pikachu event, where an adorable Pikachu wearing a detective hat will make their debut in the mobile game. Before the event rolls out, find out how you can encounter Detective Pikachu ahead of time and whether or not a Shiny version will be available.

The event is taking place as a celebration of the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch. As always, there are special bonuses, including 2x XP for spinning PokeStops. However, what Trainers want the most is an encounter with the brand new Pikachu.

More Pokemon guides

Pokemon Go: Ticket of Treats Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Timburr October Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Plugging Along Special Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: Oddish Research Day Bonuses | Pokemon Go: How to Complete a Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? |

How to get Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go

There are three main ways you can encounter a Detective Pikachu out in the wild.

Detective Pikachu Timed Research

The Detective Pikachu Returns event begins on October 5, 2023, at 10am and concludes on October 9, 2023, at 8pm local time. During this period, you can complete special Detective Pikachu-themed Timed Research tasks and get an encounter with the Pikachu wearing a detective hat.

Take snapshots

While the event is live, you can also get an encounter with this particular Pokemon by taking snapshots. Make sure you’re taking a snapshot each day to increase your chance of encountering Detective Pikachu.

Searching the wild

Thanks to the event, Detective Pikachu will spawn more frequently in the wild. Be sure to make use of your Incense to generate more spawns and get out and about to see if you can find the themed Pokemon in the area.

Can Detective Pikachu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Detective Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, yes. However, it is extremely rare, so you’ll have to hope that luck is on your side as you encounter the Pikachu variant.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go.