Super Mario Bros. Wonder Was Innovated Thanks To Younger Developers

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the next major Mario game heading our way. It’s also another installment set to be a side-scroller platformer. This classic franchise is also getting a new take, with more innovations than we’ve seen in past Mario games. That is all thanks to younger developers who pointed out where Mario needed to evolve, according to Takashi Tezuka. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, this is a series producer for the Mario franchise that has been around since the IP got its start.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Takashi was interviewed in the latest issue of the Game Informer magazine. During the conversation, it’s reported that Takashi noted that the Nintendo team brought in younger developer staff to help with the franchise. These developers also grew up with the franchise and can easily point out areas that the game series could improve on. Some areas feature new content developed because it’s what these younger developers would have liked to play.

Apparently, Takashi noted that these younger developers could point out things that older staff couldn’t. In a sense, some older staff felt certain aspects might not have been changed simply because they were used to having these various attributes with past installments. As a result, Super Mario Bros. Wonder should bring in quite a bit of thrilling changes and abilities. We’ve already seen plenty of these changes in a recent overview trailer showcase.

Mario and his friends will have new abilities, but the Wonder Flower is also added. This flower can significantly change the entire level up in some unusual and bizarre ways. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, you don’t have long now before you can pick up the game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to launch on October 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, this will also mark the day that we learn who will be voicing the Mario character in the future. If you don’t recall, the original voice of Mario has stepped down. It was only just a couple of months ago that Charles Martinet announced that he would be stepping down from lending his voice as Mario. Likewise, we know that Charles was not the voice for Mario in the latest installment, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, Nintendo is not keen on revealing this new actor until Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases later this month.