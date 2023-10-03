Larian Studios Makes Change To Baldur’s Gate 3 Cat Because Of Fan Backlash

If there’s one thing that Larian Studios has made abundantly clear during their time with Baldur’s Gate 3, they want to make it a title that fans can enjoy from top to bottom with no exceptions. They’ve already admitted that the game’s third act wasn’t the best and are slowly fixing things for fans to have a better resolution for things like the romances and plots. But now, they’re taking their dedication to fan enjoyment to a whole new level by ensuring a cat is exactly how the fans want it to be. Confused? Don’t worry, we’ll explain, and it’s a doozy of a tale.

You see, within the game is a cat known as “His Majesty.” You can find said cat within the “Last Light Inn,” and he looked like a “shaved cat,” or more accurately, he looked like a real species known as the “Hairless Sphynx.” That’s where the twist came in. The cat, His Majesty, wasn’t SUPPOSED to look like that. Instead, he was supposed to look like an entirely different kind of cat. Instead, he had accidentally been bugged to look like the cat known as Steelclaw.

Seeing the “error of their ways,” they fixed the cat last month so that it would look like it was supposed to. But as you can see below, the fanbase wasn’t happy with that.

They complained so much that Larian Studios made a hotfix that was released today, and it highlighted many changes across the title, but the “biggest feature” was that of the “shaving of His Majesty”:

Hotfix #8 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3. This update addresses several crashes and issues, including your party members transferring every important item to you upon dismissal.



More importantly, we shaved His Majesty.



Read More: https://t.co/5dBffTq6ib pic.twitter.com/ODPN1SZiRH — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) October 3, 2023

Yep, they straight-up shaved the cat again after giving it fur just so the fans could be happy. Plus, as they noted in the tweet, they changed Steelclaw a little, so they wouldn’t be a perfect match.

Is this the oddest “fix” in gaming history? It’s got to rank up there! After all, this isn’t a cat that had a big role in the title! It was just a cat you could run into at the inn! But they made it seem like him getting further, which, again, was the intended look before the bug, was the worst thing the game had ever done.

If anything, this speaks to Larian’s desire to make the fans happy, no matter how funny or weird it is. One has to wonder if the fans will attempt to “abuse the power” they now have by trying to get Larian to make EVEN MORE in Baldur’s Gate 3 that they’ll like.