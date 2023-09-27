Baldur’s Gate 3 Team Highlight Best Multiclass Builds

There have been many reasons why Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured the imaginations and attention of players since it launched in August. One of the biggest reasons was because of the characters and how “romantically aggressive” they can be from the outset of the game. Seriously, fans can’t get enough of the romance options in this title. But another thing that really made gamers happy was the focus on D&D-style RPG mechanics. The team at Larian Studios even said to “trust the dice” as you work your way through the game. But they also know that you can choose from plenty of options within the title.

For example, the game allows you to build your character by making them a certain class. But you can also fuse a set of classes together to balance out your character and unlock your true potential. On the PlayStation Blog, the team at Larian outlined some of the more unique class fusions you should do or try, as well as showing off the ones that most players have done so far:

For example, they highlighted why you might want to fuse a Paladin class with a Warlock class for some nice battle options:

“Normally Paladins receive only one Extra Attack feature, which doesn’t combine with Extra Attack features from other classes. However, Warlocks that pick Pact of the Blade, eventually also receive the Deepened Pact feature at level 5, which provides them with an extra weapon attack per turn that does combine with Extra Attacks. Put together, you get a character that can attack as frequently as a Fighter, but whose attacks are the impactful Divine Smites of the Paladin, carrying extra radiant damage and able to occasionally produce massive critical hits.”

Critical hits are always welcome in an RPG, trust us. Another option they recommend is Rogue/Monk. Why? Because when you combine the two, you can make it so your character gets 12 attacks in a single turn before the enemy can even react! That means you’ll do tons of damage before they can even attempt a counterstrike on you!

Or how about a Tempest Cleric/Storm Sorcerer fusion? This is perfect for those who want to unleash the most powerful lightning attacks in the game! Plus, you’ll have good defense thanks to the armor options you’ll unlock!

The Baldur’s Gate 3 team discussed many more fusions for you to look at and choose from. So look at the blog and see if you get an itch to restart your campaign with a new class fusion!