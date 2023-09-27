Collectible Statue Maker Gaming Heads Accuses Sony Of Making Them Destroy Their Stock

In the video game community, it’s one thing just to have a game that you like to play. But when you are really invested in a series, you want more. You want to have a collectible that you can look at daily and help remind you of the good experiences with that game or series. That’s where companies like Gaming Heads come in. They’re collectible creators, in this case, statues and busts, and they’ve been making things for fans for a long time, including officially licensed statues from the PlayStation line of games. However, a recent “revelation” has turned fans rabid.

On Twitter, Gaming Heads claimed that Sony has told them to destroy their entire stock of PlayStation statues and that fans who have already pre-ordered them will not get them. They put out an open letter on Twitter stating that it was Sony’s call to do so and that fans need to contact Sony to get refunds and answers about the situation:

“We have worked with Sony PlayStation for more than 10 years to bring you some of the best video game collectibles and have been trying hard to get them to change their mind. They know you have paid your hard-earned money for items that are ready to ship to you or that are in production but unfortunately, after doing all that we can, they have told us not to ship your orders to you – ‘our business priorities remain unchanged’, a recent direct quote from Sony.”

The letter repeatedly bashes Sony for the decision and even notes that they, Sony, had already received the “royalty payments” from the pre-order purchases and that it didn’t matter that the customers wouldn’t get what they paid for. They even went so far as to give out the email address of a current Sony employee for fans to reach out to so they could get refunds.

At the time of this writing, Sony hasn’t responded to this claim nor tried to explain what is going on. It’s important to wait for that to happen because, as gamers have noted in the comments, Gaming Heads has done shady things in the past. Furthermore, if you pre-ordered something through their site, it’s up to them to deliver a refund, not Sony.

Some are even wondering if the statue maker is simply trying to get a tax write-off by destroying a lot of their property. That’s not as crazy as it sounds, given recent actions in other media.