Sony Apparently Targeted By Ransomware Group

Update:

It looks like Sony has confirmed they are investigating the breach.

Original Story…

Sony is all too familiar with hacks and ransomware. As with all major companies, these are issues that are constantly battled online. However, Sony was targeted by a big hack that took their online services down for over three weeks. This was back in 2011, when millions of accounts were compromised, forcing Sony to acknowledge the problem and offer an apology, compensation, and multiple lawsuits. However, it looks like Sony has another major issue coming up if one ransomware group is to be believed.

Thanks to a report from the VGC, we’re finding out that PlayStation is dealing with another ransomware attack. The group that goes under the name Ransomed.vc has alerted followers online through various outlets that they have breached the Sony group, and it has apparently targeted all of their systems. From there, the group is seeking buyers of the content. This group is not interested in a ransom but in selling off the stolen content. It’s noted that there is some proof that the group had material from Sony intended to stay internal.

There is a place date when the content will be offered as a wholesale. Who will end up with this data or what material will be released online remains to be seen. However, this is not something Sony obviously wants to endure again. Likewise, we’re left wondering if any data is stolen from customers who have made purchases through Sony. Right now, there are a lot of questions left unanswered, and it doesn’t appear Sony has made any statement on the matter.

Regardless, this could be a flood of content and details leaking online for their PlayStation division and other entertainment mediums from Sony. We’ll likely see plenty of details emerge online regarding this potential hack over the next few days unless Sony can confirm that their systems are secure and nothing worrisome was stolen. This is a waiting game to see what these claims come from Ransomed.vc and what it could mean to user accounts and the information attached. It’s certainly an unfortunate event that will be far from the last ransomware attack.

Again, as mentioned, these attacks happen regularly to targeted companies. Most often, the ransomware attacks are seeking money from the company. But in the case of Sony not wanting to pay their demands, the content will be sold online to the highest bidder.