Mortal Kombat 1: How to Throw Escape

Throws are an important part of any fighting game since they can help players break through impeccable defense and it is no different in Mortal Kombat 1. Just as being able to land a Throw is a strong tool in every character’s kit, knowing how to perform a Throw Escape will save many matches from ending in defeat and save players from frustration when they go against an opponent who loves to grab them. This guide will explain to players how to do a Throw Escape in Mortal Kombat 1.

More Mortal Kombat 1 Guides:

How To Throw Escape In Mortal Kombat 1

Escaping a Throw in Mortal Kombat 1 can be a bit difficult not because of the input that you need to perform to do so but because you will need to predict that the throw is coming and then also figure out what type of throw it is. When your opponent grabs you, you will have a small window of time between the opponent grabbing your character and the actual grab animation to press one of the face buttons (Square, Triangle, etc.) to escape. I will be using the PlayStation buttons in this guide, so below is what each button corresponds to across multiple platforms.

Square on PlayStation is X on Xbox and Y on Switch

Triangle on PlayStation is Y on Xbox and X on Switch

Cross on PlayStation is A on Xbox and B on Switch

Circle on PlayStation is B on Xbox and A on Switch

You will need to press one of these buttons in the time between the initial grab and the actual throw to escape it. Pressing just a random button won’t work, however, as you need to press one of the buttons that corresponds to the type of throw that was attempted. When a player performs a Throw in Mortal Kombat 1, they will either throw you forward or throw you behind them. These are appropriately named Forward Throws and Back Throws. To escape a Throw, you must press the button that allows you to escape the type of throw they are performing. If they are performing a Back Throw, press either Cross or Square. If it is a Forward Throw, press Triangle or Circle. The grab animation is exactly the same so you need to predict what type of Throw they are performing. You can infer which type of Throw they are going to perform by considering your positioning on the stage but that isn’t a guarantee that you will guess correctly. If you get the correct timing but press the wrong button, you will get the “Escape Failed” notification. if you get the correct timing and also the right direction, you will escape the throw and reset both players to a neutral position.

When escaping a Throw, you must make sure that you are not holding the block button since it is impossible to escape when you are blocking. Also, there are a few conditions where you are unable to escape. If the opponent uses a grab to punish or counter you, you can’t escape that Throw. Also, there are certain Throws called Command Grabs which are a type of Throw that requires a Special Move input. These cannot be escaped, with this ability to Throw Escape only able to be done with Throws performed by the Throw button.