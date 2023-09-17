Mortal Kombat 1: Achievement and Trophy List

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest entry in the 30-year-old fighting game franchise and brings back the violence and blood that the series is synonymous with. After taking control of the Hourglass at the end of the Aftermath DLC story in Mortal Kombat 11, Fire Lord Lui Kang has created a new era, one that saw peace between the realms and a better future for many of those who suffered in the previous timeline. When an unknown figure starts to meddle with things and pushes certain characters back toward their villainous ways, Lui Kang’s vision of peace is put into jeopardy. Whether you are playing the game’s expansive single player offerings or climbing the ladder to become the best fighter online, there are a lot of Achievements/Trophies that you will be able to unlock along the way. It has begun! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Mortal Kombat 1.
More Guides from Matt Villei:
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – 10 Tips and Tricks to Become a Master AC Pilot | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 Walkthrough | Final Fantasy 16: All Chronolith Trial Locations | Amnesia: The Bunker Guides and Walkthroughs | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards in Koschei Complex
Full Achievement And Trophy List In Mortal Kombat 1
There are a total of 51 Achievements and Trophies in Mortal Kombat 1, which includes the Platinum trophy that is unlocked when all other achievements are unlocked. These Achievements and Trophies are varied and cover every mode that the game has to offer. This includes playing the game’s cinematic story Kampaign, a staple of NetherRealm Studios games for over a decade. You will get Achievement rewards for spending time honing your fighting skills in both the Tutorial and Practice modes. A majority of the Trophies will require you to take part in other single-player offerings outside the Kampaign like the Klassic Towers as well as the new Invasion mode while others tied to your ability to compete against other players in online battles. There are also a few miscellaneous Achievements/Trophies that will require you to either put a little time into the game or just perform a simple task like completing a challenge or editing your profile.
You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Mortal Kombat 1 below:
- Kompletionist – Komplete All Trophies
- Become A Ninja In No Time – Komplete The Basic Tutorial
- Eye Of The TaiGore – Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice
- A New Timeline – Komplete 50% Of Story Mode
- What Just Happened?? – Komplete 100% Of Story Mode
- Who Was That??? – Komplete Chapter 15 Twice
- Titan – Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents
- Beaten And Broken – Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood
- It Has Begun!!! – Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
- Kontender – Play 5 Kombat League Sets
- Deadly Assassin – Perform 20 Different Fatalities
- Karnage – Perform 10 Different Brutalities
- Annihilation – Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities
- Making Friends Is Easy – Use 10 Different Kameo Characters
- Puppet Master – Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters
- Give A Koin – Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine
- Test Your Might – Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
- So I Just Kill Stuff?? – Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
- Adventure Time – Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
- King Slayer – Dethrone A King
- Buddy System – Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character
- Rollin’ With My Krew – Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters
- Where’s Blanche – Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop
- Take And Deny – Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop
- Ultimate Power – Use A Talisman
- Talis-Mania – Use A Talisman 10 Times
- Running On Empty – Recharge A Talisman
- So Krafty – Forge A Talisman
- Feeling Stronger – Reach Invasions Level 5
- Unstoppable – Reach Invasions Level 10
- Juggernaut – Reach Invasions Level 20
- Not So Big Now Are You?? – Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions
- Who Da Boss?? – Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions
- Vanquished – Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season
- Always Accessorize – Equip A Relic
- Kollector – Equip 3 Different Relics
- The Mighty Have Fallen – Komplete A Titan Battle
- ABACABB – Use A Key
- Made It Out Alive – Komplete A Survival Encounter
- Make Way, I’m Koming Through – Klear An Obstruction In Invasions
- Found You – Unlock A Secret Fight
- Stop Hiding – Survive An Ambush
- Quest Master – Komplete 3 Daily Quests
- Working Overtime – Komplete A Weekly Quest
- High Score, Is That Good? – Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers
- There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power – Use 10 Single Use Items
- Happy Endings – Unlock 10 Tower Endings
- Big Spender – Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
- Total Disrespect – Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match
- Thank You For Being A Fan!!! – Watch The Kredits
- Witness Me!! – Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module
Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Mortal Kombat 1.