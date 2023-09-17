Mortal Kombat 1: Achievement and Trophy List

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest entry in the 30-year-old fighting game franchise and brings back the violence and blood that the series is synonymous with. After taking control of the Hourglass at the end of the Aftermath DLC story in Mortal Kombat 11, Fire Lord Lui Kang has created a new era, one that saw peace between the realms and a better future for many of those who suffered in the previous timeline. When an unknown figure starts to meddle with things and pushes certain characters back toward their villainous ways, Lui Kang’s vision of peace is put into jeopardy. Whether you are playing the game’s expansive single player offerings or climbing the ladder to become the best fighter online, there are a lot of Achievements/Trophies that you will be able to unlock along the way. It has begun! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Mortal Kombat 1.

Full Achievement And Trophy List In Mortal Kombat 1

There are a total of 51 Achievements and Trophies in Mortal Kombat 1, which includes the Platinum trophy that is unlocked when all other achievements are unlocked. These Achievements and Trophies are varied and cover every mode that the game has to offer. This includes playing the game’s cinematic story Kampaign, a staple of NetherRealm Studios games for over a decade. You will get Achievement rewards for spending time honing your fighting skills in both the Tutorial and Practice modes. A majority of the Trophies will require you to take part in other single-player offerings outside the Kampaign like the Klassic Towers as well as the new Invasion mode while others tied to your ability to compete against other players in online battles. There are also a few miscellaneous Achievements/Trophies that will require you to either put a little time into the game or just perform a simple task like completing a challenge or editing your profile.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Mortal Kombat 1 below:

Kompletionist – Komplete All Trophies

Become A Ninja In No Time – Komplete The Basic Tutorial

Eye Of The TaiGore – Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice

A New Timeline – Komplete 50% Of Story Mode

What Just Happened?? – Komplete 100% Of Story Mode

Who Was That??? – Komplete Chapter 15 Twice

Titan – Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents

Beaten And Broken – Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood

It Has Begun!!! – Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

Kontender – Play 5 Kombat League Sets

Deadly Assassin – Perform 20 Different Fatalities

Karnage – Perform 10 Different Brutalities

Annihilation – Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities

Making Friends Is Easy – Use 10 Different Kameo Characters

Puppet Master – Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters

Give A Koin – Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine

Test Your Might – Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

So I Just Kill Stuff?? – Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

Adventure Time – Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

King Slayer – Dethrone A King

Buddy System – Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character

Rollin’ With My Krew – Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters

Where’s Blanche – Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop

Take And Deny – Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop

Ultimate Power – Use A Talisman

Talis-Mania – Use A Talisman 10 Times

Running On Empty – Recharge A Talisman

So Krafty – Forge A Talisman

Feeling Stronger – Reach Invasions Level 5

Unstoppable – Reach Invasions Level 10

Juggernaut – Reach Invasions Level 20

Not So Big Now Are You?? – Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions

Who Da Boss?? – Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions

Vanquished – Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season

Always Accessorize – Equip A Relic

Kollector – Equip 3 Different Relics

The Mighty Have Fallen – Komplete A Titan Battle

ABACABB – Use A Key

Made It Out Alive – Komplete A Survival Encounter

Make Way, I’m Koming Through – Klear An Obstruction In Invasions

Found You – Unlock A Secret Fight

Stop Hiding – Survive An Ambush

Quest Master – Komplete 3 Daily Quests

Working Overtime – Komplete A Weekly Quest

High Score, Is That Good? – Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers

There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power – Use 10 Single Use Items

Happy Endings – Unlock 10 Tower Endings

Big Spender – Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

Total Disrespect – Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match

Thank You For Being A Fan!!! – Watch The Kredits

Witness Me!! – Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module

