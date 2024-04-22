Fortnite Is Welcoming Billy Eilish Next Week

Billy Eilish is officially coming to Fortnite after a possible copy of the year’s roadmap was leaked online. One of the images we saw in the roadmap was Billy Eilish as well as LEGO Fortnite content, which was just recently confirmed. Now it seems this singer will be showing up on Fortnite in a main stage appearance this week in the game during the Fortnite Festival on April 23, according to rumors.

However, it is no longer rumors has Billy Eilish herself has taken to Twitter to post an image of her Fortnite character, the number of the upcoming update, and more. There hasn’t been anymore details dropped as of yet, but it is only another day before Fortnite receives its update anyways.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

The Fortnite Festival is one that is developed by Rock Band studio Harmonic, and different singers will take the stage, such as others that have in the past like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and now Billy Eilish according to GameSpot.

The new this week keeps getting more and more exciting as we continue to see more singers in the gaming community with Taylor Swift getting many GTA players geared up making jokes over the lyrics in her latest song to new singers appearing in Fortnite in the big update coming tomorrow.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all major platforms including Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC through the Epic Games store. The new update is supposed to be available tomorrow, bringing new content to Fortnite overall, including Billy Eilish and LEGO Fortnite.