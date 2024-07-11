Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Developer & Other Details Found In Datamining

Thanks to datamining, we now know who made Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition’s studio is, as well as other developer details.

LuigiBlood on Twitter has shared these details, and claims that they got this off of the game’s preload live on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

First things first, the title is a joint effort by Nintendo and indieszero. This is a small and independent game company, who has worked with Sega and Square Enix as well. Their name literally reflects their company philosophy; making independent games with a budget and developer connections of almost zero.

If you’re the kind of gamer who was already interested in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, then you’re in luck. indieszero is also the developer behind NES Remix, Retro Game Challenge / GameCenter CX, Theatrhythm, and Sushi Striker. You may not have realized that these were all made by one studio, but clearly, they were the studio for the job.

LuigiBlood has other insights to share as well. As some may have guessed on their own, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition uses N.E.R.D.’s NES emulator. N.E.R.D. stands for Nintendo European Research & Development, and they were originally known as ActImagine, the inventors of the MobiClip mobile video compression codec.

They have produced a lot of developers and other tech for Nintendo through the years, including the super stable 3D on the New Nintendo 3DS, and the Nintendo Labo VR Kit. For Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, they brought over L-CLASSICS, the emulator used on the Nintendo Switch Online for NES games. L-CLASSICS itself is an upgraded version of Kachikachi, the emulator on board the mini retro console, the NES Classic Edition.

LuigiBlood also found that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition uses the Bezel Engine, an engine built by Nintendo themselves. While some third parties have had the chance to use Bezel, it is for the most part confidential and not available for sale or lease of any kind by other game companies.

This is the same engine used to make retro style online games like Tetris 99, and Super Mario Bros. 35. It was also used to make mini-game based games like Mario Party SuperStars, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, and Everybody 1-2-Switch!

We already know why Nintendo keeps the identities of their developers confidential, and while some games media think the industry is too secretive, in this situation Nintendo may be in the right. With all that said, it’s heartening that Nintendo went to the exact people who they made games like this with before, and it’s reassuring, in spite of the change in game design and ruleset, that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be just as fun as NES Remix and the other mini game type games Nintendo is known for.