Taylor Swift Mentions GTA In New Song, Causing Fans To Make Jokes

Everyone and their mama knows what GTA is, whether that is from hearing their children play the game or playing the game their self. Even Taylor Swift knows what Grand Theft Auto is as she just recently mentioned it in one of her new songs. Just over the weekend a new album released from Swift covering about 30+ songs in one album, making all the “Swifties” go crazy.

Gamers have taken to online servers like Twitter to then make other suggestions for what the lyrics could be changed to in the song. The original lyrics are kinda explicit where Swift makes a suggestive comment in the lyrics as follows “Touch me while your boys play Grand Theft Auto.” Now gamers are taking to social media to switch these around to other games.

Thanks to GamesRadar+ sharing the Twitter trend, we get to see all the different images that gamers have added into the lyrics including God of War and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Taylor Swift has definitely taken some…different paths over the years but we haven’t really seen a song like this before where she mentions a video game which is pretty interesting. With the song being titled, “High School,” it makes us wonder if this was inspired by her years in High School or what it would be like nowadays – even though it would probably be more like “Fortnite” or “Call of Duty” in modern days.

Grand Theft Auto is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.