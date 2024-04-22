Xbox Digital Showcase to Air Next Week, Focus on Indie Games

Tune in on April 29 for plenty of PC and Xbox indie goodness.

A new Xbox Digital Showcase is coming next week and will be focusing exclusively on upcoming indie titles coming to PC and Xbox consoles. Microsoft announced the details of the stream today, and those interested can tune into the show on IGN on April 29 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.

Tune in to the ID@Xbox x IGN Showcase on April 29 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ODYWGtHqzB pic.twitter.com/KdkACE03Ri — Xbox (@Xbox) April 22, 2024

“On top of epic trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals, the show will feature new details on upcoming games like Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and many others,” the report reads.

The stream comes just a few months before Summer Game Fest, scheduled to take place on June 7.

During last year’s indie showcase, fans got a look at titles like Axiom Verge 2, Sea of Stars, and Karateka. Regardless of what players are told to expect, it’s highly likely that social media will be filled with people begging for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight has been mysteriously absent since the Xbox Summer Showcase 2022.

Last week, four games were added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lineup, including NHL 24 for consoles. Three beloved classics were added to the PC catalog, including SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack, and Populous: The Beginning.

Indie games have been all the rage in recent weeks, with Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase airing on April 17. Notable titles featured include Steamworld Heist 2, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, and Animal Well.