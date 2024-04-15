Hollow Knight: Silksong Rated in Australia

Over five years since it was announced, Hollow Knight: Silksong still hasn’t been released. Earlier this month, the game was listed on the Xbox Store, leading many to believe that the title’s release was imminent. Now, we have another positive step in the right direction: the game has officially been rated in Australia.

First announced as a piece of DLC for Hollow Knight, a Kickstarter for the additional content was funded in record time, with fans of the game eager to play as Hornet for the first time. However, after the scope of the project grew larger and larger, Team Cherry announced that Silksong would be a complete sequel.

A Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer and developer diary video were both released on February 14, 2019.

A new trailer appeared during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022, which also revealed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game was expected by June 2023, but a delay was announced by the studio in May 2023.

Hollow Knight, released in 2017, has seen incredible success, selling nearly three million copies in its first two years. The indie Metroidvania was nominated for a dozen awards, including Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2017. The game won Independant Game of the Year and Australian Developed Game of the Year at the Australian Game Awards in 2018.

While a release window has not been revealed, Silksong will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.