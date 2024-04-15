PlayStation 5 Pro Test Kits Reportedly Now Available

We are a few years into the latest generation of console platforms—specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Neither of the two platforms has come out with a pro model, which typically bumps up the power. It’s not a new generation of gaming with these pro models, but they do give better performance and visual options. Today, we’re learning of a new report that suggests the PlayStation 5 Pro test kits are available for developers to order.

The report comes from The Verge, which notes that sources familiar with Sony have confirmed that Sony is preparing for the PlayStation 5 Pro. Developers can order test kits right now, and Sony has pushed dev teams to have some games ready to undergo new certifications this August. Those certifications would essentially give developers the chance to slap on a new label to alert players that it’s enhanced and ready for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Now, these upcoming games will be available on the standard PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. It’s believed that both models will still be in production, so whether you want to stick with a standard PlayStation 5 or opt for the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, you’ll have the ability to choose. However, the games certified to be PlayStation 5 Pro-ready will be able to take advantage of the additional power boost this new console can provide.

Nothing is official right now, and we’re only going through the report from The Verge, but as noted, we can see a boost in a few areas for this PS5 Pro. The general idea here is that the upcoming pro model will have an improved GPU while unlocking the CPU to provide it with a little more power. According to the report, the new GPU will be able to render 45% faster than the standard PlayStation 5.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that the CPU will have a new unlocked mode that can target 3.85GHz. That’s clocking in about 10% more than what we have available on the standard PlayStation 5. With developers getting more wiggle room to create their games on PlayStation 5, it should mean better framerates and resolution for players. But we’ll have to see how that comes to fruition when the console is announced, and the games are eventually released.

If expectations prove accurate, we should see an announcement indicating that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be available this holiday season. But, again, we’ll have to see from Sony whether that happens or not. Furthermore, there will be plenty of anticipation to learn just how much the pro model will be priced at compared to the standard model.