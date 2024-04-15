Warzone: Rebirth Island – How to Unlock the Redacted Blueprint

The latest rendition of the Rebirth Island map brings several new easter eggs to uncover in Warzone. One of these easter eggs takes you to multiple parts of the map to complete a series of tasks in order to gain access to a unique weapon Blueprint. In the main building at the Industry Point of Interest in Sector G3, you will find the Redacted Blueprint for the DG-56 Assault Rifle locked behind a glass case.

To gain access to this weapon not just in your match but for permanent use across all the modes in Modern Warfare 3, you will need to complete 3 mini-easter eggs that are found in different parts of the island. Some of these small quests can be fairly simple but others can really rack the brain and with the danger of other players around every corner in the Battle Royale title, knowing how to get these done can make the difference between success and failure.

So, allow us to walk you through the whole process of how to get the DG-56 Redacted Blueprint on Rebirth Island in Warzone.

The Water Pressure Easter Egg

The first of the 3 mini-easter eggs that we are going to cover is definitely the hardest one.

Head to the Chemical Engineering POI in Sector H3. you will need to track down 3 numbers that you will use to set the water level of tanks found in this facility.

Go to the second floor of the main building. You will find a Russian letter written on the wall right with a number displayed underneath it. Remember this number as you will need it for later and it will change every match.

Go up to the next floor and go to this room with multiple monitors on the wall. Next to the monitors is another Russian letter with another number. Now head to the northern end of the building and enter the room as showcased in our video to find your third and final number.

Near the third number is where you will find the Water Pressure control room. Inside you will find 3 tanks lined up against the wall with the same symbols that you have already seen along with screens beneath them.

Press the red button on the wall to reset the water level and get the screens to display “0.” Along with the screens turning on, 3 terminals next to the button will also activate. Each of these terminals will increase the number displayed on the screens, with one of them raising just the first tanker’s number, while another will raise the first and third tanker, and the last one will raise all three.

You can reset the numbers back to zero by pressing the red button again. From multiple attempts, we’ve found that the first tanker will always be the highest number and the second number will always be the lowest.

Puzzle Solution:

To solve the puzzle, use the terminal that raises all 3 of the water levels until you reach the lowest number (which should be tanker #2). Then, use the terminal that raises the first and third tanker until the third tanker matches the number you saw earlier. From here, you can use the terminal that just raises the first tanker until it also reaches its number. If done correctly, you will receive the prompt “Pressure Stabilized” and will get a Durable Gas Mask as well as a Squad Rage Field Upgrade.

The ID Badge Easter Egg

For this next mini-quest, head south of Chemical Engineering to the Factory POI. Find the northern staircase of the main building and go all the way to the bottom. Behind a locked gate you will see a box. Destroy it to find an ID Badge inside.

You will now need to take this Badge to this small building to the north between Factory and Chemical Engineering. You will be able to unlock a door on the outside stairs and find a terminal inside. Simply interact with the terminal to get the “Power Restored” prompt and complete this part of the easter egg.

The Percentage and Number Pad Easter Egg

The final easter egg that must be completed is actually right next to the Redacted Blueprint. Go to the Industry building where you find the locked weapon locker with the Blueprint and look for a computer with a series of bars and percentages. You will need to take note of each percentage and remember all of them from highest to lowest.

Once you have it memorized or you’ve written it down, turn back to the weapon case and look to the left of where the weapon is being held to find another weapon case filled with different Armor Vests. To the left of the vests is a number pad. Enter all the percentages from highest to lowest to get the “Code Decrypted” popup, open the Vest case, and complete this easter egg.

Getting the Redacted Blueprint

If you have completed all the easter eggs listed above in a single match, you will see 3 green lights above a red button to the right of the weapon case with the Redacted Blueprint inside. If any of the lights aren’t on, it means one of the mini-easter eggs needs to still be completed. Press the button when all lights are on and the weapon case will open, allowing you to get an Advanced UAV as well as the Redacted Blueprint for the DG-56 Assault Rifle. Once you pick it up, you will be able to equip this Blueprint in your custom classes in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Modern Warfare Zombies.