Sand Land Gets New Trailer Featuring Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’

Sand Land is set to release at the end of this month, with a demo dropping in March and excitement for the manga-inspired title reaching new heights. Bandai Namco and developer ILCA have released a new trailer for the game, featuring extremely well-fitting background music.

Check out the trailer below, and get ready for some music-induced nostalgia. (Whoever decided on this soundtrack deserves a raise.)

First announced at last year’s Summer Game Fest, Sand Land is based on the late Akira Toriyama‘s manga series of the same name which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from May to August 2000. A CGI film adaptation was released in August 2023, with a new anime series now airing on Disney+ and Hulu.

Toriyama passed away on March 1, 2024, following an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

The story follows Beelzebub, also known as the Fiend Prince, as ventures across a post-apocalyptic desert world, joining a team of adventurers to find the hidden Legendary Spring.

“Whether on foot or riding on vehicles, Beelzebub has a lot of tricks up his sleeves and will deliver powerful punches or bullet rains to counter any opponents standing in his way,” the official description reads. “Players will develop Beelzebub’s skills and unlock devilish capacities as they fight off the Sand Land King’s goons, dangers from the desert but also Muniel, the hero in the neighbor land and his devoted army.”

Sand Land is scheduled to release worldwide for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 26.