Fallout London Delayed Indefinitely Due To Upcoming Next-Gen Update

There is a ton of love right now for the Fallout franchise. Fans can’t get enough of the IP thanks to the recently successful release of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout. The series adaptation of the franchise launched last week, and fans could sit through all eight episodes as we watched a vault dweller from Vault 33 Surface to the Wasteland. However, for future releases, fans mainly only had Fallout London to look forward to playing. That’s recently changed.

Fallout London has been a mod that fans have tuned in for a while now. It’s a team of volunteers working through a game-sized mod for Fallout 4. As the name suggests, we’re moving away from America, which has been the main setting for Fallout games. Instead, we’re going to London to see how this area managed to survive after the nuclear-focused Great War.

Because of its size, this mod was only going to be released for the PC. However, some fans are hopeful Bethesda could step in and see about bringing this to console platforms as a standalone release. While it could be wishful thinking for some players, it looks like nobody will be playing Fallout London anytime soon.

As you might already know, Fallout 4 is about to receive a next-gen update, which will be delivered later this month. The problem is that this update is set to take place just days after the intended launch of Fallout London. As a result, the project lead for this game, Dean Carter, has released an updated video alerting fans that after years of work, the game mod project has been delayed indefinitely.

This delay is due to the mod being broken once the next-gen update arrives mere days later. While there are ways around this update so players can enjoy the game, the team decided they want an easy-to-play experience for everyone. So that eliminates the extra steps for some players to enjoy Fallout London.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date now as this is a team of volunteers. There’s no telling just how quickly the group will be able to go through the game and fix what ends up being broken due to the next-gen update. That could mean this fix might be relatively quick, or it could mean that we will have to deal with a long wait on our hands.

Regardless, the success of the Amazon Prime Video Fallout series has sparked a new resurgence of players, which could mean that even more eyes will be on Fallout London. So, that could be another push for this team to ensure the mod is vetted sufficiently for anything that ends up breaking later this month.