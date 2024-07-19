Scripts For Fallout Season 2 Has Apparently Been Delivered To Amazon

It might seem like a lifetime ago, but it was only a few months back that we got to see the live-action version of The Wasteland. The adaptation of the beloved franchise was so good in the minds of fans and critics that the show got multiple Emmy nominations and is already producing its sophomore season. Thankfully, by all accounts, Fallout Season 2 will be as good as the first. After all, the team behind season 1 is coming back for season 2, and they’ve already noted in the past that they “held back” with what they wanted to show because they had to make sure the series got off the ground first.

With hopes riding high, one Twitter insider claims to have gotten some information about the new season. Specifically, things are progressing far more quickly than some anticipated. According to them, some Amazon executives noted that some season 2 scripts have already been turned in:

Amazon executives have indicated that FALLOUT Season 2 is progressing faster than expected, though an official release date has not been set.



“We’ve already gotten scripts in hand” ☢️



While this hasn’t been confirmed by other sources just yet, it would make sense that this is true, given past statements by the crew. Just as important, if some scripts have been turned in, that means that production on them can begin sooner rather than later, even if it’s just getting locations ready for filming and so on and so forth.

One of the biggest reasons that people are eager for Fallout Season 2 is that the ending of the first season revealed that we’re going to New Vegas, one of the most iconic locations within the universe, thanks to the Obsidian Entertainment title. Casting has also apparently begun for some of the characters we’ll meet there, and that makes things all the more intriguing.

Arguably, one of the biggest defining elements of the show so far is that the team took a deep dive and look at the lore of the franchise, from both the beginning to the current end, and then did whatever they could to try and reference all they could to emphasize that this was the world from the games. The only difference was that the location and main characters were original creations. We got a new vault, vault dwellers, a new take on the Ghoul, and new members of the Brotherhood of Steel.

However, because things were so well handled, they all fit together like pieces of a puzzle and the quality of the show was through the roof.

So, for some, season 2 can’t get here soon enough.