Fallout Earns 16 Emmy Nominations For Bethesda And Amazon

Hollywood loves those video games that want to be Hollywood for sure.

The TV show Fallout has received 16 nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards.

The nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series for two episodes, The Ghouls and The End

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Music Supervision

The most noteworthy nomination here is Outstanding Drama Series, where Fallout will compete with Three Body Problem, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shogun, Slow Horses, The Crown, The Gilded Age, and The Morning Show. It’s not the only science fiction themed show in the category, but it’s quite an achievement for a video game adaptation to get here.

After that is the nomination for Walter Goggins as Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, where he competes against Idris Elba for Hijack, Donald Glover for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun, and Dominic West for The Crown. There would certainly be no dispute among fans that Goggins The Ghoul was the breakout character of the show.

We should also acknowledge that the numerous other nominations Fallout received in technical categories reflects on the accomplishments reached by the show’s overall production, and their crew deserves their kudos in that regard.

For those who were wondering, Sony’s The Last of Us show with HBO snagged 24 Emmy nominations, and won 4 Emmys. They also received nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and did not win those awards.

In contrast, the Super Mario Bros. Movie received no Oscar nominations, not even for the hugely popular song Peaches. Maybe that simply reflects on the quality of the movie, or it may say something about Hollywood seeing more respectability in video games that try to be more Hollywood than video games. In any case, we doubt that Nintendo and Illumination Pictures are too upset about that.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at September 15, 2024, and will be broadcast on US TV channel ABC.