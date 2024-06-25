Fallout Season 2 to Star Robert House of New Vegas Fame

The live-action Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video has proven to be a smash hit with both fans of the game franchise and newcomers alike. Already renewed for a second season ahead of the first season’s premiere, viewers are eager to see what’s coming next.

In a new interview with Variety, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are giving a few hints about what to expect. Fans can expect to see Robert House in Season 2, a familiar name to those who have spent time with Fallout: New Vegas. Mr. House runs New Vegas not as a man, but as a brain plugged into a supercomputer, allowing him to extend his life to the post-war era. Eagle-eyed fans will note that House made a cameo in the show’s first season.

“Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound,” Wagner said. “Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in Season 2.”

It’s unclear how the show will continue following the first season’s bombastic finale, though many fans are asking to see Fallout‘s iconic Deathclaw.

“To be honest, the deathclaw is an element we were troubled by not finding the right space for it in season one, and we very deliberately wanted to box ourselves in,” Wagner said. “And sometimes, as writers, you do that. You set yourself a challenge and you just say, ‘Well, now we got to.’ So, that actually has helped us a lot because we’re already developing ways, iterating ways to actually get the deathclaw up on its feet.Make it the most cool and impactful thing and it actually has given us the runway so we’re not just delivering a script and saying, ‘Oh, God, there’s a deathclaw.’ It’s like, ‘We know there is a deathclaw, so get ready.; These things take a lot of iterating, a lot of time to do it and to do it right versus just having it be a CG squiggle running across the screen.”

The second season of Fallout does not yet have a premiere date.