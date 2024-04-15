Fortnite Star Wars Collab To Begin on May 3

This isn't the first time Fortnite is heading to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars is making its return to Fortnite next month for May the Fourth, bringing with it new cosmetics and limited-time quests.

Check out the trailer for the new event below.

This isn’t the first time Star Wars has appeared in Epic’s popular battle royale, with past collaborations adding Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker outfits along with plenty of other crossover goodies. It’s become a tradition for the franchise to reappear each May.

The new Star Wars event will begin on May 3. While it’s unclear what will be added during the limited-time collab, leaks are pointing towards the addition of the Cantina Band as a jam track and a Wookie Bowcaster weapon. A Leia skin also seems to be in the works.

Data miners have recently hinted at the possibility of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth skins or content inspired by the Persona series coming to Fortnite in the future.

Fortnite is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on iOS and Android devices. Chapter 5 Season 2 began on March 8 and runs through May 24, featuring familiar faces from Greek mythology. Avatar: The Last Airbender recently appeared in the title, with many players eager to snag Korra’s outfit.

Since the battle royale’s initial release in early access in 2017, the free-to-play title has generated over $26 billion in revenue. Recently, Fortnite was nominated for Evolving Game and EE Game of the Year at the 20th British Academy Games Awards.