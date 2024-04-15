Overwatch 2 Season 10 Patch Notes Detail New Mode

The new hero Venture is almost here.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to begin on April 16. Ahead of its release, Blizzard has released some patch notes to educate players on what they can expect to see when logging into the hero shooter tomorrow.

To start, the new damage hero Venture will be added to the lineup for all players. This is the first time that a new hero isn’t locked behind the game’s battle pass. With an ability kit built around a weapon called the Smart Excavator, players can look forward to causing earthquake-like damage while burrowing underground and emerging out of nowhere to cause serious pain.

Season 10 will also introduce a preview of Clash, an upcoming core game mode. Teams will battle back and forth over five capture points, and teams can win in one of two ways: by scoring five points before the other team or by having control of all five objectives at once. Clash will be available to try in Overwatch until April 29.

Going forward, all Mythic skins previously released through the battle pass will be available for direct purchase.

See the full patch notes for Season 10 here.

Fans can also look forward to the upcoming Mirrorwatch event from April 23 until May 13, in which the game’s heroes will be reimagined as villains and vice versa.

Overwatch 2 was released in early access on October 4, 2022 and officially released on August 10, 2023. It’s available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.