21 New Upcoming Shooter Games of 2023

Video games are meant to be many things, and stress relief is one of them. Shooter games are something gamers flock to for mindless fun, and the genre continues to grow year after year. Here are our picks for the best upcoming shooter games of 2023. Keep an eye out–these look like a blast.

Disclaimer: The Day Before was removed from this list.

#21 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release date: TBA

ARC Raiders will put you and a group of other players on a remote planet with a great challenge ahead of you. First, you’ll need to band together to face the Arc, machines that drop from orbit with the simple goal of destroying you.

You’ll have only the briefest of warnings before they drop down, then it’s time to go to work. There can’t be any “cowboys” in your squad. Only through teamwork can you survive the recurring onslaughts by the mechanized threat.

Explore the open world to get the resources you need and maybe stand a better chance against the waves of enemies. How long will you survive in this world?

#20 Spine

Developer: Nekki

Publisher: Nekki

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Action-hero movie lovers rejoice! There is a video game that was designed to truly be a version of those epic fight scenes you sometimes see in action movies.

In the future, a Cyberpunk city is a focal point for all sorts of events both good and evil. You are someone who is going to influence it all while you get your own personal revenge. Using special Spine technology, you’ll upgrade yourself to turn into one of the deadliest people around! Epic close quarters fights and gun fights await you, so be ready for the bullets to fly and the camera to show you the intensity of it all!

So, you ready to be an action hero?

#19 Max Payne Remake

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platform: TBA

Release date: TBA

The original Max Payne games were widely considered one of the most action-packed and hardcore titles that gaming had made at the time. You were Max Payne, a man who was framed for the loss of his family and the death of his partner.

Now, with pretty much the whole city after him, Max Payne has nothing to lose, and everyone to kill. The upcoming Max Payne Remake will bring back that original title to life, and improve it not just visually, but with gameplay “quality of life” perks that’ll make it even more of a blast to play.

This remake is going to be for those who just straight-up loved those old-school action games and want to enjoy it in a new light.

#18 STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release date: 2023

Publisher: GSC Game World

Developer: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Yes, the STALKER series is coming back in 2023, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is going to build off the events of the previous games in various ways.

Not the least of which is showing off the “new and improved” version of the Exclusion Zone. Which is now filled with all sorts of mutants and anomalies which are likely very deadly. Just saying.

You’ll set forth on a non-linear story that’ll have you making allies, enemies, and more. Each major choice you make will take you down a different path, ensuring you’ll play again just to see what else is out there for you to find, and to fight.

#17 Warhammer 40000: Boltgun

Developer: Auroch Digital

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The Warhammer 40K series has never been afraid to have fun at its own expense, and create unique versions of its story. Warhammer 40000: Boltgun is a great example of that. Because instead of making a “profound next-gen title”, they basically are making their version of a Doom game. Complete with the pixel graphics!

You play as a lone Space Marine who must venture across the galaxy in order to take on all sorts of enemies including Chaos Space Marines and the forces of Chaos itself! Wield the biggest and baddest weapons around in order to get the job done!

This game is a tribute to the shooters that came before, so don’t miss out on it.

#16 Alterborn

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Iron Lung, Iron Lung Sp. z o.o.

Publishers: Iron Lung Sp. z o.o., Iron Lung

Release date: 2023

In Alterborn, you are one of the living (well, truly living) creatures on the planet after death swept over it. But you are now cursed with a plague that has changed you. In order to be freed of it, you must venture forth into this lawless land and fight monsters and seek out the heart of the curse that is within you.

Alterborn will let you customize your character to fit the playstyle that you want. Mix and match abilities and weapons that you get along the way to be the unstoppable force that you want to be. With a mix of various genres, Alterborn is going to offer a lot of things to a lot of people.

#15 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Release date: 2023

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Suicide Squad: Kill the justice league may keep getting pushed back in terms of its release date, but make no mistake, this is a shooter title that many are looking forward to.

Mainly because the game will let you be the four main members of the Suicide Squad in Deadshot, King Shark, Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, and do your best to defeat the mind-controlled Justice League.

Obviously, it won’t be an easy task, but no matter who you play as, you’ll have plenty of fun taking down bad guys left and right. Plus, the game is made by the team at Rocksteady, and we all know they can make great games.

#14 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

You live in the city of Redfall, where nothing major ever happens–until the vampires come and take everything over. A horde of vampires have blotted out the sun and are trying to take over, but you and your friends are going to fight back to ensure that doesn’t happen. You’ll be able to work on your own or join up with others in co-op in order to fight off the vampire menace and see the sun again.

Why did they attack your town? How were they able to block out the sun? Who is the true mastermind behind this invasion? Load up and find out in Redfall next year!

#13 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#12 Gunbrella

Developer: Doinksoft

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, NS

Release: 2023

Gunbrella might sound like the official name for The Penguin’s favorite weapon. This noir-punk adventure features you as a man out for revenge in a world where a certain natural resource has driven people to great depths (in the bad way) in order to get it. You’ll be armed with the Gunbrella and have to go up against everything from cops, to ghouls, to cults, and more. If you want to see what this special weapon can do, you’ll just have to play the game next year.

#11 Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: TBA

The Warhammer 40K franchise is full of games both big and small that are masterful in their strategy as well as ruthless in their combat. For Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II, you’ll again be taking the role of a marine trying to save the galaxy.

It’s up to you to fight back the darkness that is encroaching on the human kingdom and the galaxy as a whole. As you beat it back you’ll learn deep and dark secrets that could challenge everything you know. Just remember, your loyalty to humanity and desire for battle trump everything else!

#10 Alara Prime

Developer: Fall Damage

Publisher: Level Infinite

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Given how many shooters, team shooters, and shooters with different characters or “heroes” to play as, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle, and doing so can be a death sentence. That’s why Alara Prime is honestly so unique. In this game, it’s not as simple as having two sets of characters going at one another–it’s actually 3 sets of characters. Alara Prime is 4v4v4 matchup in which anything can happen with all the personalities in the room.

You can work together against one team to try and complete the objective, go crazy in order to mow down the opposition, or something in between. Choose your class, your playstyle, and get to work.

#9 Killer Bean

Developer: Killer Bean Studios

Publisher: Killer Bean Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The following game description you’re about to read is about is seven different kinds of crazy. You are a Killer Bean. You were an assassin (yes, really) for a shadow organization that has betrayed you! Now, you must use your incredible skills and weapons (yes, really) to take revenge and wipe out the whole group.

#8 Boundary

Release date: 2023

Developer: Surgical Scalpels

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Skystone Games, Huya

You know the movie Gravity? Did you ever wonder what it would be like if a fight scene broke out and the suited up astronauts were firing rounds at each other in space? Well, Boundary is going to let that vision happen for you.

Because in the game, you’ll be having team vs. team battles with enemy “Astroperators” as well as other groups that seek to take your team out. You’ll have to unload on them while also completing missions on the various stations and satellites you’re attached to.

Customize your operator and use the best tactics you can in order to come out on top!

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

You thought the last game was crazy? Wait until you get a load of Anger Foot. In this game, you play as someone who has the “world’s deadliest feet” and it’s up to you to use those feet to beat the crap out of anyone who stands in your way. You’ll fight a menagerie of different bad guys so that they might know your “feet of justice”. But why just settle for what your feet can do now? Upgrade them and find out just how powerful they can be!

#6 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

If we were to tell you that Exoprimal is a game where you suit up in powerful exosuits in order to take on some dangerous enemies, you probably wouldn’t blink. But if we told you that those exosuits you’re wearing were to make you on par with dinosaurs, would that up the stakes? Load up alone or with friends. Will you fight to the very end, or will you be the one that goes extinct?

#5 Starfield

Release date: 2023

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Starfield is the next “bold title” from Bethesda, and they’re making it clear that the game will be vast and something fans will want to explore quite a bit.

While we’re still a little light on the overall details of the title, we do know that it’s aiming to be Bethesda’s “biggest game ever” in terms of all you’ll get to explore. You’ll get to roam planets, have a robot companion, and customize your character in various ways.

Yes, you’ll get to shoot things, but that’s only one element of the game here. There’s a wonder and joy you’ll get as you travel through space that shouldn’t be ignored when you get it.

#4 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022 Early Access, Full Game Expected 2023

The original Overwatch title doesn’t need an introduction. The team-based FPS revolutionized certain things in the game industry and inspired a lot of look alikes. It’s grown quite a bit since its release years back, and now, the extension of that is here via Overwatch 2. While there’s still a lot of tweaking going on (and beta tests going on with players), there’s little doubt that the team behind the game are wanting to expand on what the original did and have the same kind of impact.

#3 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2023

Here on Earth, it’s hard to imagine the corporate elite being any cruel than they already are, but in the universe of Hyenas, they show how much lower they can go. Humanity has colonized Mars. More accurately, the rich and powerful have secured Mars for themselves, and have left the rest of humanity to rock on a floating garbage heap. What’s more, they’re using their influence to get “artifacts” from Earth to please themselves. How would you like to take them back?

#2 Payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios, Prime Matter

Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, NS

Release: 2023

The Payday franchise has delivered all sorts of big gameplay moments. Payday 2 was legendary for its DLC content and using it to make sure that the lore kept growing and the heists were even grander. Payday 3 will be no different, we can promise you that. In this game, you’ll be put in a “living city” and be charged with taking on some of the most dangerous heists yet. So make sure you and your friends or allies are ready, because only through teamwork will you be able to pull this off.

#1 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon, Nacon

Publisher: Teyon, Nacon

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

Why is RoboCop: Rogue City so high on this list despite the fact that it was just announced and we know precious little about the game? Simple–it’s Robocop! That’s all you really need to know.

In this game, you’ll be playing as the one and only Alex Murphy, who is trying to keep the people of Detroit safe from those who are trying to corrupt it from the inside out. Using your iconic arsenal (and one-liners), you must do whatever it takes to carry out the Prime Directives and save Detroit. But be warned: many will oppose you, and it’ll be up to you to decide how far you go for peace.

Your move, creep.