Delta Force: Hawk Ops Schedules Alpha For This August 6

Fans really hope this will be a better Battlefield than Battlefield.

Shadow Guo and TiMi have finally shared the alpha date, and other details, for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

As we reported over a week ago, Delta Force: Hawk Opsis a revival of the Novalogic franchise, now owned by Tencent, and developed by TiMi Studio Group, to be published under Tencent label Level Infinite.

While Delta Force: Hawk Ops‘ single player campaign is planned to be a remake of Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, its multiplayer mode is getting buzz. Fans are pointing out that it’s a close copy of Battlefield 2046, and they consider that a good thing.

That’s because they feel Delta Force is a better implementation of the ideas that was found in Battlefield 2046. Some fans are going so far as to say that this is what Battlefield fans should be looking forward to instead of the pending Battlefield reboot.

As revealed in an update on their Steam page, the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha is coming on August 5 PT. The alpha will launch with two modes, Hazard Operations and Havoc Warfare, and each mode will have two maps each.

Hazard Operation places you in teams of three. You are tasked with locating and extracting resources, while you have to contend with both in-game opponents, and other players in rival teams. This one is pretty much extraction mode, so yes, you have to bring everything you pick up at an extraction point so that you can keep everything you have. And yes, there is a safe box.

Havoc Warfare is grandiose 32 v 32 combat in sprawling maps, that have land, sea, and air vehicles to play with. The objective here is not to take out all the players in the opposing team, but to fight for control of strategic points.

Also available for the alpha are 40 weapons, and the Gunsmith system, allowing you to customize your loadout to your heart’s content. There will be 6 playable operators, all veterans from different parts of the world. The available operators are named Kai Silva, Roy Smee, Luna Chen, Terry Musa, Wang Yuhao, and Mai Xiaowen.

When TiMi says this is an alpha, they mean it. A lot of things will be unavailable, precisely because they are still in the middle of development. So for example, there’s no controller support.

You can try to get invites in either Steam or Delta Force’s client, but there will be no cross progression. And nothing that you earn in-game will be saved for you when the game officially launches.

But one thing TiMi prepared so they can also test it is a party system, to let you play with friends.

It will be interesting to see how Delta Force: Hawk Ops‘s alpha fares, not just in comparison to Battlefield 2046, but in light of a crowded live service market, that’s about to get even more crowded.