47 Best PC FPS Games of All Time

There are a lot of genres that have defined the video game world as a whole. But the one that has absolutely captured the minds of many across the world since basically their invention was that of the First-Person Shooter. Regardless of whether it was Doom, Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, Bioshock or anything in between they were seen as one of the best things around. But which are the best to play on PC? Allow us to show you the Best PC FPS Games of All Time!

#47 Atomic Heart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release: February 21, 2023

Are you looking for the next intense yet fun FPS experience? If so, then you’ll want to try out Atomic Heart. The game has been getting plenty of buzz and praise for its familiar yet fun take on the FPS genre.

In the game, you’ll have special weapons and abilities that you can use to take out both the robots of a “utopia” and the hidden experiments that have broken loose. But, of course, you’ll need to think fast and wield the right tool for the job to take them out. Oh, and make sure they don’t kill you first. That would be bad.

What happened within this place? Jump in and find out.

#46 POSTAL: Brain Damaged

Release date: June 9, 2022

Developers: Hyperstrange, CreativeForge Games, Hyperstrange Sp. z o.o.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Publishers: Hyperstrange, Running with Scissors, Running With Scissors Studios LLC, Hyperstrange Sp. z o.o.

The POSTAL franchise is easily one of the most infamous video game series. Its over-the-top violence and gore entertained some and disgusted others. But, given what happened in those games, you have to wonder, what could they possibly do to top it or go even farther? The answer is POSTAL: Brain Damaged.

Because in this game, you’ll go INSIDE the mind of the Postal Guy. You’ll be in his damaged psyche and have to deal with everything that roams inside.

The world is all new, but the action is just as you think it should be. So dive in and hope you make it out.

#45 Gloomwood

Release date: August 16, 2022

Publisher: New Blood Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: New Blood Interactive, Dillon Rogers, David Szymanski

Gloomwood is a unique entry for this list because you’ll be taken to a Victorian city that is dark in nature.

Specifically, you have been kidnapped! So now, you must figure out the deal with this Victorian metropolis and learn what lurks in the shadows.

Explore the hand-crafted city and discover all the ways you can travel across it. Will you go to the roofs and find new ways to spy on everyone? Or will you stick to the alleys and go through the city unseen?

Wield your cane sword and figure out the truth and the monsters that will hunt you down!

#44 Prodeus

Release date: September 23, 2022

Developer: Bounding Box Software Inc.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Publishers: Humble Bundle, Bounding Box Software Inc., Humble Games, Humble Bundle Inc.

Have you been looking for an old-school shooter that feels like it came out in the last few years? Prodeus is where you can get that fix.

The hand-crafted game comes from a list of video game industry veterans who wanted to recreate the feeling of “boomer shooters” but with modern technology. The game will put you against hordes of monsters that you will blast apart with various weapons. Oh, and if you like gore? Then you’ll feel at home here. We’re serious; the team even says you will “paint the walls red” thanks to all the blood splatter you’re going to create.

Play alone, co-op, or create your own levels to challenge the community!

#43 Isonzo

Release date: September 13, 2022

Developers: BlackMill Games, M2H

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: BlackMill Games, M2H, BlackMill Games BV

Isonzo is the next FPS title in a line of games focused on realistic warfare, weapons, and recreating key battles.

In this case, Isonzo takes you to a place where many war games never dared, the Alps. You’ll be placed in World War I on the Italian front and have to ascend the mountains to take on enemy camps and fortresses!

Learn just how powerful the high ground is, reverse Obi-Wan-style, and overcome the enemy turrets and positions to secure victory.

Wield the weaponry of WWI and then travel through various Italian landscapes as you try to take the mountains for the Allies! Pick your loadout carefully and see how high these mountains go.

#42 Metal: Hellsinger

Release date: September 15, 2022

Developer: The Outsiders

Publisher: Funcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming

So, ready to get metal? We mean REALLY metal. Are you prepared for that?

Metal: Hellsinger puts you in the form of The Unknown, a being who is after a being of the underworld to get revenge. To survive, you’ll have to work through the hordes of demons using your weapons and then match them to the beat.

Indeed, this is a metal rhythm game set within a place reminiscent of DOOM. The better you play the beat, the more damage your weapons do. You can even upload your own metal tracks to put your twist on the game’s soundtrack.

Do you think you can be the most metal being in the underworld?

#41 Shatterline

Release date: August 2022

Developer: Frag Lab LLC

Publisher: Frag Lab LLC

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, GeForce No

If you desire more of a fast-paced FPS to play with friends, you should check out Shatterline.

This game was made by a dedicated team working for years to flesh out the game and work with early access players to get rid of as many bugs as possible.

The title is a mix of genres as you’ll play through PVP modes with classic gameplay styles or do a special Co-Op Expedition mode if you want to play with friends.

There are eight different main characters for you to play as. Then, you’ll outfit them with 25 different weapons that can have various attachments to make your perfect loadout.

#40 Way of the Hunter

Release date: August 16, 2022

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developers: Nine Rocks Games, Nine Rocks Games s.r.o.

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Many people out in the world enjoy the thrill of the hunt. There’s something primal about going out into the wilderness and seeking out prey and striking.

However, some of you might not be comfortable doing that in the real world. So, if you want to get that feeling in video games, try Way of the Hunter. The game is an authentic take on hunting where you go out into various wilderness areas in the US and Europe and hunt down different animal species.

The game is an immersive experience and plays accurately with how you hunt animals. That includes how you have to strike them to get a kill.

You might enjoy this hunt with a day/night cycle and many other features.

#39 Quake Champions

Release date: August 22, 2017

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: id Software, Saber Interactive

The Quake franchise has been around for a long time and helped kickstart the online FPS movement. Now, the franchise has evolved to the next level via Quake Champions. The game features all the same fast-paced combat you love, but now, you’ll have unique characters you can control. Each Champion has special abilities and weapons to use against enemy players.

16 Champions await you, and you can unlock all of them within the game with no pay-to-unlock system!

As you wield your Champion, you’ll use them across Deathmatches, 1v1 duels, and an all-new mode called Sacrifice!

So jump in and see what Champion works best in your hands!

#38 Blood West

Publisher: Hyperstrange

Developer: Hyperstrange

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 10, 2022

Blood West is a mix of stealth, horror, and FPS action, all set in the Wild West. Players take on the role of a gunslinger who has been brought back to life by strange spirits. As the gunslinger players will need to decide how they take on their opponents. Go in guns blazing or take the slow and stealthy route? Despite only being released into Steam early access in February 2022, Blood West already has an overwhelmingly positive rating. The game is fully playable in its current state and will be receiving content updates and improvements over the rest of the year.

#37 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a first-person action RPG with elements of horror. The game features a zombie-filled open-world set 22 years after the first Dying Light and stars a totally new protagonist by the name of Aiden Caldwell. Equipped with his various parkour skills, Caldwell must navigate the zombie-infested city by climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off edges, and running. Think Assassin’s Creed except in first person, and with zombies. Tools such as a grappling hook and a paraglider also come in handy when traveling across the open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

#36 Shadow Warrior 3

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Release Date: March 1st, 2022

If you’re looking for a title that is over the top and KNOWS that it’s over the top, then you’ll definitely want to get Shadow Warrior 3.

Because this is a game that encourages you to go and “bring a katana to a gunfight” in order to stop an apocalypse that you kind of caused. Oops.

You and your sidekick (don’t get us started on the relationship of those two…) have to travel a vast world full of monsters and other enemies in order to get the pieces needed to put a dragon back where it came from. All the while unleashing a torrent of bullets, magic and sword strikes to keep your enemies from killing you.

Be strong, be swift, be epic, but most importantly…get the job done.

#35 Deathloop

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: September 14, 2021

You’re going to be seeing a LOT of Bethesda as both a developer and a publisher on this list, so be warned. And given that, let’s start out with their most recent major title that definitely turned heads when it played so well.

In Deathloop, you play as an assassin on the island known as Blackreef. But that’s where the twist comes in, you don’t know why you’re there, you have to find a group of people to kill before you die, and when you die…time starts over. A time loop of death, Deathloop…get it?

What’s more, it’s not just the people on the island you have to look out for. There’s another assassin that can show up at the WORST POSSIBLE TIME and kill you, starting the loop over.

Build up your powers, your arsenal, and your understanding of the island itself to survive and break the chain.

#34 F.E.A.R

Publishers: Vivendi, Sierra Entertainment, MORE

Developers: Monolith Productions, Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore, TimeGate Studios, Monolith

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 2005

There are certain titles that become influential in one form or another, and one of the is that of F.E.A.R. Why? Because in the then modern era of shooters, few dared to take on horror in ways that were beyond cheesy. And let alone do that in the first-person. But with F.E.A.R, they not only did that, they did it in a way that was genuinely frightening.

The game puts you in a complex where a “supernatural force” has ripped apart one squad, and you’re next on the menu if you don’t stop them.

F.E.A.R blends good shooting with horror elements and a fun story that will make you wonder where the mysterious Alma is next.

The next two games in the series didn’t quite live up to the original, but that just shows how good F.E.A.R was.

#33 Team Fortress 2

Publishers: Valve Corporation, Buka Entertainment, Electronic Arts

Developer: Valve Corporation

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: October 10, 2007

What would you do to finally win a feud over a worthless plot of land? Well, you’d probably go to war, and that’s the entire basis of Team Fortress 2. The game that has endured for a very long time because people just love to play it…and Valve doesn’t want to make a sequel apparently…

In the game you’ll take the role of one of several different classes from heavy gun fighters, fast scouts, medics, spies, engineers and so on. It’s your job to win the battle at all costs for your team.

Is it the deepest shooter ever? No. But is it one of the most fun? Yep! And isn’t that what we want from these games? An endless sense of fun?

#32 Borderlands 3

Publisher: 2K Games

Developers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Studio Québec

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, MORE

Release Date: September 13, 2019

As it was before, so it is now, one truth holds firm…there ain’t no rest for the wicked.

Borderlands was a game that shocked everyone with its gunplay, amount of guns you could use, variety of characters you could be, and the overall insanity of the world known as Pandora. Fast forward to 2019, and the third main title finally arrived and blew everyone away once again. Albeit for slightly different reasons.

Mainly, this game doesn’t reinvent the wheel. You play as Vault Hunters, exploring Pandora and beyond with hijinks in tow. But this time around, you’ll not only have a mix of characters to be, but “gazillions” of guns for you to go and wield.

That’s a lot of firepower to choose from, ensuring that your playthroughs will never be the same. So load up, and get going!

#31 Battlefield Series

Publishers: Electronic Arts, Neowiz Games, Aspyr, Aeria Games

Developers: Electronic Arts, DICE, Visceral Games, MORE

Platforms: PC, Console

First Release: Battlefield 1942; September 10, 2002

This one will be controversial because the Battlefield series has been known to falter at times, just look at Battlefield 2042 for an example of that.

But, if you look beyond this, you’ll see that the Battlefield series has indeed had some very fun shooters, and some are easily iconic. The game series as a whole has dared to push things to new levels, especially when it came to the visual aspect of the titles.

But they also weren’t afraid to get creative and do things like Bad Company or Hardline. So while they may not be the most consistent, they do work, and they’re going to keep going with them…for better or worse.

#30 Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Publisher: Crytek

Developer: Crytek

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Speaking of titles that didn’t really live up to the hype in certain ways but did showcase some fine shooting, let’s talk about the Crysis series. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy came out last year and did remind people of why this game was special at one time. Mainly, it too was trying to push things graphically, especially on PC.

What’s more, the idea of not just being a super soldier, but being able to choose how to power up your armor was really fun.

Was the story that good? Eh. But the quality of shooting was good enough to make a trilogy out of the titles, so clearly something went right here.

#29 PAYDAY 2

Publishers: Starbreeze Studios, 505 Games

Developers: Starbreeze Studios, Overkill Software, Sumo Digital, OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release Date: August 13, 2013

Now here’s a game that also never got a third title, but for the right reasons. PAYDAY 2 builds off of what was established in the first title and blends 4-person co-op gameplay with a fun crime spree setting that has gotten players to enjoy this title for a LONG time.

But that’s where one of the twists comes in, this game has endured for so long because of its DLC content. They added new places to rob, new people to add to your crew, all sorts of cosmetics, and more. The tea at Starbreeze dared to make this a title that you would continually come back to…and a lot of people did.

It goes to show what happens when you just make a good game from the outset…and then continue to add quality content to it.

#28 Destiny Series

Publishers: Bungie Inc, Activision

Developers: Bungie Inc, High Moon Studios, Radical Entertainment

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3,PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: 2014

This one will be a bit controversial for some of you, but we do promise there’s a reason for having this a bit lower than others. Mainly, the Destiny Series is one of ambition, confusion, daring, trolling, separation, reworking and so on.

The two games do have a certain scale and scope that people do and have appreciated, and in the second game we’ve gotten a lot deeper story and DLC that has been exciting at times.

But, you can’t look at Destiny and Bungie without looking at all the things that have gone wrong with the game at times. Including the endless grinding, the shifting of voice actors and the big split that Bungie had recently from Activision…just to get bought by Sony.

Is Destiny 1&2 still good? Sure. But is it everything that was promised to fans multiple times? Not really.

#27 Quake

Publishers: id Software, Nvidia, Valve Corporation, Activision, MORE

Developers: id Software, Activision, MachineGames, MORE

Platforms: PC

Release Date: Jun 22, 1996

There are some titles that truly set the tone for everything to come. In the 90s, FPS games were still finding their way, and growing as time went on. For ID Software, when they made Quake, they wanted to build off of what they had done with Doom, and they did that in spades.

Aside from its gothic style of visuals and monsters you can blast, Quake also introduced online multiplayer for the first time, something that today would be foolish to have FPS games without.

The game is so beloved that it inspired multiple sequels and spinoffs, QuakeCon, and even got a remastering that you can get on Steam with 4K visuals.

That’s a legacy right there.

#26 Ready or Not

Publisher: VOID Interactive

Developer: VOID Interactive

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 17th, 2021

How about a game that is currently making waves in Steam Early Access?

Ready or Not puts you in the tactical boots of SWAT, the group of men and women who are sent in to diffuse some of the most tense situations out there in the world. Now, it’s your job to play with friends, or play by yourself, and see how you would do in these scenarios.

Ready or Not is going for accuracy with this, and has even gone to great lengths to ensure accuracy by talking to actual SWAT operators. And because it’s in Steam Early Access right now, you’ll be able to help influence the gameplay over time to ensure that this lives up to the promise that it potentially has.

#25 Half-Life Alyx

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Developer: Valve Corporation

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2020

Ah…the Half-Life series, a series synonymous with great gameplay, story, and an ETERNAL WAIT FOR HALF-LIFE 3!!!!!

Half-Life Alyx was actually one of the more surprising things to come out of that wait, as it started as a VR title before coming to more regular gaming styles.

The game puts you not in the role of a certain crowbar-wielding hero, but rather, Alyx Vance, and you’re playing in the time between games 1 & 2. You’re the only hope to stop the Combine from taking over, and with each new day that comes you need to figure out how to stop them…if you can.

This game may not fully satisfy your itch for Half-Life 3, but Valve delivers with what it’s trying to do in regards to story and gameplay immersion. And if you play it in VR? Yeah, you’re in for a treat.

#24 Prey

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 5, 2017

Oh look! Bethesda’s back! And to be clear, we’re talking 2017 Prey not the original Prey titles, this isn’t connected to those games.

You are a person on board the space station Talos 1. You were part of an experiment that would “change humanity forever”…but…things went horribly wrong. Now, you’re being hunted by aliens that have overrun the station!

Now, you must not only survive, but harness the incredible powers you now have, look for clues about what happened on the station, as well as who you are! Can you survive the experience? Will you even want to when the full truth is revealed…?

#23 Escape From Tarkov

Publisher: Battlestate Games

Developer: Battlestate Games

Platforms: Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: 2016

Escape From Tarkov is one of many games that embraces the multiplayer element more than anything, which might just be why the beta for the game has been going on since 2017, just saying.

In the game, two massive armies are vying for control of a fictional region of land, and it’s up to you to join a side and try to either win a match, or just survive the experience. Neither option is easy for the record. You’ll be able to do all sorts of matches, as well as do some offline modes as well should you feel the need.

You’ll also get to build up your character, go on quests to get better loot and overall have a rather fun and unique experience.

Due to real-world events, some wonder if the game will be shut down soon. So you’d better enjoy it while you can.

#22 Dying Light

Publishers: Techland, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 2015

We would put the sequel on here, but it’s still a bit fresh in the minds of many so we’ll give our respect to the OG, ok?

In this world of Dying Light, you’re tasked with entering a place where zombies are everywhere, and you need to survive them and complete your mission. But whether you actually do that in the way your superiors want you to…is up to you.

The game challenges you not just in your ability to make key story-defining choices, but also in how you play. The parkour freedom allows you to not just run, but climb and escape the zombie hoard like never before. You’ll need to look for supplies in order to get tools and weapons to fight off the zombies, and even then, it will be a struggle.

But what’s a game without struggle, right?

#21 Hunt Showdown

Publishers: Crytek, Koch Media

Developer: Crytek

Platforms: Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 22, 2018

There are PVP games, there are PVE games, but have you ever played a PvPvE game? If you haven’t, Crytek’s Hunt Showdown is for you. Because in this title, whether alone or with friends, you’ll be tasked with taking down monsters…all the while making sure you take them down before another squad does it for you and reaps the rewards.

So as you can see, this isn’t just about having the best tools for the job, it’s about getting the job done quickly. Oh, and you have to make sure you yourself don’t die, or you’ll lose the gear that you have brought for the hunt. And being that you’re hunting monsters…you’ll definitely not want that to happen.

#20 Insurgency: Sandstorm

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: New World Interactive

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: December 12, 2018

For some titles, it’s not just about the gameplay, it’s about the FEEL of the game as you play it. And Insurgency: Sandstorm aimed to do just that with it succeeding on most fronts.

This is a tactical team-based FPS where you will be put into tight quarters of combat and forced to work together to succeed in not just putting your enemies down, but completing objectives in the meantime.

The game is meant to put fear and anxiety in you as you play, and they’ve built the game’s sounds, visuals, and even how you can get hit into that to deliver that feeling.

Only through teamwork can you win, can you do that?

#19 Metro Exodus

Publishers: Koch Media, Deep Silver

Developer: 4A Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 15, 2019

The Metro series is one in a long line of Post-Apocalyptic titles, but Metro Exodus tries to put a spin on it by not just expanding your world, but showing you how long your journey takes you.

Because in this game, you’ll be leading a group of people to the East to try and find a new life in a world that is suffering from nuclear war. Over the course of one year, you’ll go from area to area, terrain to terrain, trying to survive and seeing what else is out there outside of yourself.

This is an expansive title with lots to do, and that’s before diving into the DLC. Just remember, this isn’t a barren wasteland in full, there are things willing to kill you, so you’ll need to kill them first.

#18 Perfect Dark

Publishers: Rare, Nintendo, Xbox Game Studios, Ultimate Play the Game

Developers: The Initiative, Rare, Crystal Dynamics, Nintendo, 4J Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Ultimate Play the Game

Consoles: N64

Release Date: 2000

Ok, technically this one didn’t come out to PC, BUT, there are rumors of a reboot in the works, and given that the people who own the license via Rare are with Microsoft…that means a PC port is possible.

Regardless, Perfect Dark is still considered to be one of the greatest shooters of all time, if not one of the greatest games of all time. It was a “spiritual successor” to Goldeneye (more on that later!) and Rare really took that to heart to make something really special and fun. Between the singleplayer and the multiplayer, there’s a lot to do, and fans have been aching for a modern day entry. Hopefully, the rumors will be true and they’ll get what they deserve.

#17 Wolfenstein Series

Publishers: id Software, Splash Damage, Bethesda Softworks, MORE

Developers: id Software, MachineGames, Splash Damage, MORE

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 1981

You could argue that there are no great kinds of stories to tell than “What If?” tales. Because if you take history, and then twist it just a bit, then all of a sudden you have a world that you can mess with and create new narratives, and that’s where the Wolfenstein Series comes in. Because whether it was Muse, Id, or yes, Bethesda, they’ve never been afraid to shy away from telling stories of a darker world when Germany won World War II and everything went to heck in a handbasket.

And whether it was the older titles with ancient graphics but fun gameplay, or the modern titles that prioritized a great look to match its story and gameplay, there are plenty of games in this line to choose from and have fun in.

#16 Titanfall 2

Publishers: Electronic Arts, EA Sports

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 28, 2016

There are many games that felt like they should’ve gotten another title, but didn’t, and Titanfall 2 is very much high on that list of titles. Mainly because while the original Titanfall had potential, but didn’t feel like enough, Titanfall 2 absolutely lived up to the hype in both single and multiplayer modes. So much so that even though a certain game (that we’ll talk about later) is doing really well within this universe, fans are still desperate for Titanfall 3.

In this game, you’ll play as a pilot of a Titan who is fighting a war on many fronts. The gameplay is what really shines here, because whether you’re on your own two legs, or within a mighty Titan, this FPS title is balanced, challenging, and fun.

#15 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developers: Bungie Inc, 343 Industries, Saber Interactive, Rockstar Dundee, Certain Affinity, Splash Damage, United Front Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 11, 2014

Cue dramatic music.

Halo is a series that is defined by certain things. A trilogy that almost didn’t get made many times over, spinoffs and side-games that are only occasionally good. The loss of its original developer, and at times, the loss of its own identity.

Which is why Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a bit low on this list. After all, when it came out…it was a buggy mess! Which is odd for a collection, wouldn’t you say?

But, if you are able to get a version that is good (and those do exist), you’ll be treated to a set of titles that are really good and multiplayer that still holds up to this day.

For their sake though? They really just need to finish the fight.

#14 Counter Strike Series

Publisher: Valve Corporation, Nexon, Namco, Vivendi, MORE

Developers: Valve Corporation, Nexon, MORE

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Linux, Classic Mac OS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: 1999

We’re sure some of you are going to be mad that this one isn’t in the top ten, and we have nothing against Counter-Strike. Far from it, this is one of the staples of the online video game community, especially due to how solid the multiplayer is and how it’s been adapted into an eSport all over.

The series in many ways hit its stride with Global Offensive, which many people still play to this day. And it’s still getting onto via mods and other support right now.

Is it the deepest game compared to others on this list? No. But it’s easily one of the most stable, one of the most played, and arguably one of the most valuable.

#13 S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Call of Pripyat

Publishers: GSC Game World, Zoo Corporation, Koch Media, bitComposer Interactive, Viva Media, Deep Silver

Developer: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: October 2, 2009

We acknowledge that this game isn’t the best one to talk about given the situation, but the STALKER series is one that is rather good in the FPS market, so we’ll be delicate here.

Call of Pripyat is the next episode in this saga, and once again has you going into one of the safe zones around Chernobyl. But in this one, you’re only dressed as one of the “Stalkers” and instead are on a mission to try and find out why certain helicopters have been going down in the area, and what the other Stalker groups are doing.

The fresh setting and plot are more than enough to get your attention, and so this is definitely worth a try.

#12 Far Cry 3 +5

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, Consoles

Release Date: 2012

Ah, the Far Cry series, a franchise that hasn’t always known what it’s wanted to be. But when it hits something? It really hits it. Such is the case with Far Cry 3+5, because these two really delved into the insanity and gravity that these games can have when they walk a fine line.

Far Cry 3 has you on an island, Far Cry 5 has you in Montana. 3 has you fighting a bunch of pirates and…well it gets really weird. 5 has you fighting a cult leader and his followers.

Either way, these games push you mentally and physically while also giving you a lot of freedom to do things your own way. So see what you become as you try and take down these people.

#11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 2015

If you didn’t know, the Rainbow Six games have actually been around for quite a while, and ever since the first game, they’ve been playing to a certain script. Tactical gameplay, lots of operators to choose from, and consequences of your actions.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege took that to a whole new level though by focusing more on the multiplayer, and then adding all sorts of new content after launch to ensure longevity.

Hint: it worked. Because between the gameplay which has kept millions playing, and the DLC that has added new modes, new operators, and special events, this is easily one of the best shooters on the market right now, and it’s almost 7 years old.

Good quality is hard to put down.

#10 BioShock: The Collection

Publishers: Take-Two Interactive, 2K Games

Developers: Irrational Games, 2K Marin, 2K Australia, Blind Squirrel Games, Digital Extremes

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 2016

When the original Bioshock came out, it was a revelation. A mix of FPS with fantasy elements, and incredibly dark and terrifying story and a plot twist that still shocks people to this day. What was to follow was two sequels that mostly hit the mark (Bioshock 2 is the black sheep of the trio) and is still praised for what it did with both gameplay, worlds, and story.

As such, BioShock: The Collection is a game collection you’ll want to get. It features all three games with improvements based on the modern gaming systems, and thus you’ll be able to enjoy all the titles in their best forms.

So…would you kindly go and play them?

#9 Fallout 4

Publisher: Bethesda

Developer: Bethesda

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: November 10, 2015

War…war never changes, no matter how much we might want it to…sorry, did we get too dark there?

Yes, Fallout 4 is our next title and it’s one that many of you out there have likely tried. This game builds off of everything Fallout 3 did and then improves on it even more.

You are the sole survivor of Vault 111, and with your trusty sidekick Dogmeat, you must venture out into your nuclear-destroyed world and see what you can do to survive. How you survive, and if you survive, is up to you.

This game prioritizes your freedom above all else. Go and build a new home for yourself, go and fight monsters, or other humans, craft the most insane weapons imaginable, whatever you want!

The wasteland awaits.

#8 Apex Legends

Publisher: Respawn Entertainment

Developers: Respawn Entertainment, Panic Button Games

Platforms: Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS

Release Date: February 4, 2019

We talked about Titanfall earlier, but now let’s talk about the game that span out of that, Apex Legends.

While the game does take place in the Titanfall universe, it’s a completely different feel and type of game, and not for the worse! In fact, Apex Legends excels in turning the battle royale genre slightly on its head. You’ll select from a diverse list of characters known as “Legends” and then work with two other people so that your squad of three can go up against another twenty squads of three and fight for dominance in the multiplayer mode you’ve chosen.

Like many other titles, Apex Legends brings the continuous fun by offering all sorts of updates, new characters to enjoy, new modes to dabble in, and they absolutely listen to the community! Plus, you can play it on PC, your favorite console, or even your phone! Versatility!

#7 Overwatch

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Developer: Activision Blizzard

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 2016

It’s almost fitting that Overwatch 2 is being delayed to high heaven, because the original is still one of the best, and most popular, shooters ever done.

The game (originally meant to be a next-gen MMO called Titan) turned FPS puts you in the hands of the team known as Overwatch, who have been reassembled to take out their villainous rivals who are back to take over the world…or something like that, the story isn’t what matters here.

The game’s bones are built on the multiplayer, where you have to not only select a balanced team alongside your teammates, but work together to fight against your foes in various matches. The depth of the Overwatch characters ensures that everyone has a character that fits their style. And the various multiplayer modes, special events, additional characters and levels, and so on ensured that even now in 2022…? There’s still plenty to do any time you log in.

Overwatch is another example of a game being long-lasting because it’s just that fun.

#6 Goldeneye 007

Goldeneye Source

Publisher: Nintendo

Developers: Nintendo, Rare, Ultimate Play the Game

Platforms: Nintendo 64, PC

Release Date: August 25, 1997

Allow us to show you another title that was truly transcendent when it came out. Goldeneye 007 may have seemed like a movie tie-in game (and we all know how those usually go), but this was instead a full-on multiplayer experience that fans have been talking about and enjoying for basically 25 years. So much so that they’ve tried, and failed, to replicate what this game did back in 1997.

What people forget is that there are some story missions to play here, but who cares about that? It’s the multiplayer that matters!

You get to play against 4 friends, each as different, and legendary, James Bond characters in an attempt to kill the rest in various Deathmatch scenarios. This was a game that was an experience, and we truly miss the joys of playing back when this was the cutting edge of multiplayer gaming.

#5 Portal Series

Publishers: Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts, Headup Games, MORE

Developers: Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts, ClockStone, MORE

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: 2007

Ok…who wants cake? No, no one? Ok.

Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal and its sequel are by and large one of the most fun and beloved first-person shooters ever, and for very basic reasons. One, it’s simple to do, two, it’s a puzzle game mixed with a shooter where your “gun” shoots portals, and three…it just works.

Valve very literally stumbled into this title and they made the most of it. This game puts the players in the best positions to solve the mysteries of this place all with the promise of cake (IT’S A LIE!) and you have to get through it to figure out the true about the building you’re in, the overlord that is GLADOS and so on.

And if you haven’t played it yet? It’s $10 bucks on Steam currently.

#4 Left 4 Dead 2

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Developer: Valve Corporation

Platforms: Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Linux

Release Date: November 17, 2009

When it comes to Valve, they know what to give their fans, and sometimes that’s just putting a simple yet evocative spin on something that they’ve done a million times in the past.

Left 4 Dead 2 came out not too long after the original (which was a mega-hit) and Valve made sure to make the game as big as possible. Including adding in a new A.I system to make your battles with the Infected tougher, as well as giving you new characters to enjoy.

But the core gameplay is the same, get from one point to the other without dying. And should one of your teammates fall, you have to bring them back to life else face the odds alone!

This game still holds up today, and it’s not hard to see why.

#3 Doom & Doom Eternal

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developers: id Software, Bethesda Game Studios Austin

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 13, 2016

Thankfully, we’re not talking about the terrible Doom movie, sorry Rock.

We ARE talking about the two-part reboot of the entire franchise done by…you guessed…Bethesda…and crew.

We’re pushing both Doom and Doom Eternal here because these games went full-tilt to redeliver the madness and epicness of those first Doom titles we once played, and it was worth it. Both games put you once again in the body of the Doomslayer, aka Doomguy.

You’ll go through wave after wave of brutal enemies, get bigger and better weapons and have a sense of verticality with the levels never seen before in Doom.

Plus, there’s multiplayer and the ability to create your own levels!

All in all, the two Doom reboot games brought the franchise back to life in the best ways possible, and we should be grateful. If not? …we’re doomed. Get it?

#2 Half-Life 2

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Developer: Valve Corporation

Platforms: Android, Microsoft Windows, Xbox, and More

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Wait a second, is Half-Life 3 confirmed?!?!? …no? Ok, then we’ll talk Half-Life 2.

Half-Life 2 continued Valve’s game-changing original title and once again put you in the shoes of Gordon Freeman. The game’s world wasn’t just deep, but everything you did? It affected the world, including how both your friends and enemies reacted to you.

Not to mention, the story happens as you play, giving you an immersion that few other FPS titles deliver even today.

This game was so good upon its release that fans are STILL waiting for Half-Life 3, and even though it’s not likely to come, we can at least revel in this title that was oh so good.

#1 Call of Duty Series

Publishers: Activision, Aspyr, Activision Blizzard, Tencent, Nokia, and More

Developers: Activision, Treyarch, Aspyr, Raven Software, and More

Platforms: PC and Console

Release Date: 2003

Come on…what else would we put here? Yes, we acknowledge that Call of Duty isn’t the only game series in town, but it is one of, if not the, most popular FPS out there, and for good reason.

Sure, the game was 2nd to Medal of Honor upon creation, but it quickly grew in popularity with each new iteration. And when they realized that people were tired of playing in WWII, they decided to do some Modern Warfare and completely revitalized their own genre.

And while some of the games didn’t work, you can’t deny that they’ve at least tried to make it interesting. From mech suits, to dark dystopian futures, to the cold war, to doing a battle royale title soley and so on.

Plus, because they’ve done this for so long, their multiplayer is virtually untouchable. They sell millions upon millions of copies with each release, and we don’t see that stopping anytime soon.