25 New Upcoming FPS Games Of 2024

First-person shooter titles are one of the staples of the video game genre. And due to that, it’s easy to see why there are so many coming out in 2024.

#25 Gray Zone Warfare

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Steam

You might think Gray Zone Warfare is “just another war title,” but there is plenty of nuance here to go around. The title puts you on an open island where a “mysterious event” took place. In the aftermath, a trio of private military companies were sent in to try to find out more and get anything valuable back to their employers. Nothing suspicious about that!

You’ll pick the group you want to be in, design your weapons, and then head out to defeat members of the other two groups so you can come out on top. Damage will be very realistic, so maintain yourself so you can keep fighting when the heat is on!

#24 Neo Berlin 2087

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Welcome to Neo Berlin, where things are about to get very intense. You are a detective who is trying to figure out the murder of your police chief. The problem? Well, you feel that his daughter might know something that could answer what happened, so you seek her out.

The second problem? You two basically fall in love with one another. That leads to the third problem: a giant conspiracy coming after you to attempt to stop you from revealing the truth.

You’ll have to fight and flee your way through the city to get out alive and expose what happened.

Think you can handle that, detective?

#23 ExeKiller

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

The future is seldom a place where you want to find yourself. Why? Because it oftentimes sucks. Case in point, the world of ExeKiller features a world where a great catastrophe wiped out pretty much everything and left a giant desert behind.

You are a bounty hunter who’s trying to just do his job when everything goes topsy turvy. What happens after that is up to you. The FPS title has a non-linear path for you to take. You can be a ruthless killer and take out anyone that gets in your way, or you can be merciful and let them live.

What will the world be like after you make your way through it?

#22 ALARA Prime

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Something you’ll find in plenty of FPS titles are ones that focus on putting teams of players against one another to showcase how tactical things can be. In ALARA Prime, that notion is at the forefront. The game puts three squads against one another in tight quarters to see who can strategize the best and see who comes out on top.

As with many games of this nature, it’s not just about the weapons you choose but the classes you pick. With four class options and plenty of weapons to pair with them, you’ll have multiple ways to flesh out your squad and determine the best path to victory!

#21 ExoMecha

Platform: PC XSX|S Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

We’ll be honest: one of the reasons that ExoMecha is so low on this list is that we don’t actually know if it’ll come out in 2024. The last time we really got an update on the game was back in 2022! But technically, it hasn’t been canceled yet, so anything is possible. Or at least, that’s what many hope.

What we do know about the game is that it’s an intense multiplayer combat title that’ll let you fight on the ground or in a giant mech that you can build up. Add that to robust environments where action can happen everywhere, and you understand why many people want this game to come out.

#20 Sand

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

You know, the more we think about it, the more we realize that we actually like sand.

That’s why the game called Sand might just be up our alley. You’ll be put onto a planet deprived of many things, turning it into a desert world. As you land upon it, your goal is to seek out the treasures that lie within and resources that can help you on your journey.

With your trampler by your side, you’ll risk it all to see if you can make it in this barren world. But you don’t have to do it alone! You can team up with others to see if things are better in numbers.

#19 Ferocious

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Multiple games on this list will put you up against creatures from long ago, and Ferocious is one of them. You’ll crash land on an island where dinosaurs and other dangers are around every corner. You are one of the few people to survive, and you must see if there’s any way off this island.

You’ll have to load up with weapons and hope they’ll be enough to tackle dinosaurs and other people you encounter.

But the best part is that you can try and befriend the dinosaurs! See which ones might help you, and then ride them into battle! Doesn’t that sound fun?

#18 Instinction

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

See? Told you so.

Instinction is yet another game that will put you in the thralls of a time long past while still being in the modern day. Within The Valley of the Rift, dinosaurs run wild, and a group of people seek to protect them from harm.

You have a “deep connection” to this place, but what is it? You’ll have to explore to find out. Wander through the many environments of the valley and see all the life that lies within. But remember, this place is dangerous. You’ll need your wits and weapons to get out alive.

So will you follow your instincts? Or will you end up extinct?

#17 I.G.I Origins

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

I.G.I Origins will be putting players back into the 1980s. The Cold War continues to brew, and to keep from a devastating worldwide conflict, special agents are tasked to take care of the dirty work. Within this campaign, we know players are taking the role of a former SAS soldier that was picked up by M16. Your new gig is covert operations, with the protagonist taking out high-profile targets. Venture around the world and decide the best means of eliminating these individuals. With a vast arsenal collection, it’s up to you to deal with any situation that might pop up. Meanwhile, the footage released so far looks like players can deal with a mission through stealth and espionage or guns blazing. For now, it seems like players interested in trying this title out might be waiting a while. So far, there is no specific date or launch window for players who wish to get I.G.I Origins.

#16 Ripout

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Are you looking for a more action horror experience? Ripout aims to deliver a horror FPS game where players are tasked with clearing out old spaceships. The problem here is that you’ll also have to fight off monsters that can mutate. Each ship is procedurally generated, so no run should feel the same. Players can enjoy this game as a solo experience or team up as they seek some precious loot. Venture into the ships, track down valuable gear, blow away the mutated monsters, and make a clean break.

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

When you make a game that’s all about kicking, you have to have something fun to back it up. Anger Foot does that well–for now, at least.

In the game you’ll be in a sh…well, it’s a city. One that needs someone to stand up and literally put a boot to the face of bad people. You’ll get to venture across the city kicking in doors and people’s faces as a unique way to save the day. There’s a lot more from this game than you may think, and gunplay does seem to play a part.

#14 Robobeat

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

There have been a lot of video games out there that have tried to incorporate music in new and exciting ways. Robobeat is a game that is trying to do just that, and we’re pumped.

In this title, your world is held hostage by the robotic entity Frazzer. When you join his game, you’re going to have to fight him to the beat of the music to get a better score and do more damage. There’s a roguelike element to the game and as a result, the title will never feel boring.

#13 Outpost: Infinity Siege

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 2024

Are you looking for an FPS that has numerous genres wrapped up into one game? Then check out Outpost: Infinity Siege! The title mixes FPS, tower defense, and exploration together to give you something that will keep you on edge throughout your game session.

First, you’ll build up your outpost and make it capable of defending itself as you move it around the planet you’re on. Then, as you go into forbidden areas, you’ll have to defend it against numerous threats. The more you win, the more you can upgrade your outpost!

Plus, you can take things more hands-on in the FPS battle mode or team up with friends to take on enemies for as long as possible in Endless Mode!

#12 Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Why battle people in the living world when you can go after people in the afterlife? Exactly! It’s much more fun after you’re dead!

In Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, you’ll become a fighter in Limbo who wishes to harvest souls and stop a crime cartel from doing the same thing! Yep, even in the afterlife, there are crime syndicates. Some things never truly die.

With various roguelike qualities and many ways you can handle the world of Haven, you’ll have plenty of reasons to try new things and see where things take you. Make allies or go it alone! It’s your afterlife, after all.

#11 Boundary

Platform: PC PS4

Release Date: April 13, 2024

Ever wonder what would happen if astronauts were firing rounds at each other in space? Well, Boundary is answering that question.

In this game you’re getting a team vs. team battles with enemy “Astroperators” as well as other groups that seek to take your team out. Seek out the competition and take them out all while completing missions on the various stations and satellites you’re attached to.

Players will also get to customize their setup between matches so you can ensure you have a better chance of coming out on top! You can pick this game up now in early access, but we should hopefully see the full launch within 2024.

#10 Luna Abyss

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

In Luna Abyss, players take the role of a simple prisoner that gets tasked with a burdensome task. You must venture into the depths of a moon where a colony was long lost. The goal is straightforward. You’re to head in and gather information to bring back. However, something sinister lurks here, and you’ll soon be on the receiving end of a hostile alien force. Fortunately, Luna Ayss won’t be a mindless FPS, as the developers have a narrative-driven campaign where you’ll uncover the secrets of the colony and its horrifying downfall. However, we’re still uncertain when we will actually get our hands on the game as we’re waiting for a release date to be attached.

#9 S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl was meant to come out this year, but due to some impactful and serious real-world events happening in Ukraine, the setting of the game, the developers decided to push it back to next year. That was probably for the best.

Regardless, in S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you’ll play as a brand new Stalker in the freshly destroyed Exclusion Zone. You’ll have to move throughout the area and get both supplies and weapons in order to survive. With a lot of dangers to survive and a non-linear story, you’re going to have your hands full. Make use of what you have and make good choices or end up dead.

#8 Plan 8

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Yeah, we know, we’re really clever for putting this game in the No.8 slot. We do have our moments of greatness.

In Plan 8, you’re not just playing an FPS. You’re playing an FPS with the scaling of an MMO. The title will put you in an exosuit and send you out on a mission to find someone named K.B. But you’re not the only one searching for them. You’ll have to fight for your life across a world full of dangers, both familiar and not.

As you might expect, the exosuit your character wears holds great power. So don’t be afraid to test it out to see what you can do!

#7 Unrecord

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

An FPS title rarely does anything truly innovative, given how many entries in the genre there are. However, in Unrecord, you can make the case that the game is truly special. Instead of just playing as a police officer, you’re actually watching and “being” a police officer in the real world. The player will experience everything the officer sees via their body cam footage.

Make no mistake; you are still in control. You’ll have to make dialogue choices and help guide the officer through intense situations so that they can figure out various crimes and get out alive. The game was made to feel realistic, so you’ll want to give this a try.

#6 Clockwork Revolution

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Time, huh? Thanks for the tip. If you get that joke…we appreciate you.

Clockwork Revolution is a steampunk FPS that focuses on your character discovering that their home was heavily altered by time travel. Specifically, someone in power altered key historical moments to get the future to be what it is now.

Your job is to go back in time and undo their meddling. The problem? The more you meddle, the more your home is going to change. So the question is, how far are you willing to go to right the wrongs of those in power? Are you willing to risk everything so that it can be “fixed”?

#5 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

What’s better than a game you can play with friends? A FREE game you can play with friends! Delta Force: Hawk Ops takes you into the battlefield alongside other players as you attempt to clear missions and save the day.

You’ll have numerous options for both the operators you can play as and the missions you can do. Whether you focus on the campaign or test yourself in multiplayer, you’ll have plenty to do.

Plus, you can find new items and resources to bolster what your operator and forces can do. So don’t be afraid to look around and see what you can find!

#4 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Usually, we wouldn’t put a movie adaptation so high on a list, but we’re going to make an exception when it comes to John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando title. Why? Because it’s not a direct adaptation of the original movie or the reboot, but something new set within the movie’s universe.

In it, the Sludge God has been unleashed and is terraforming the world. The man who released him has hired you and others to take it and its legions down. You are…the Toxic Commandoes!

You’ll pick the class of character you want to be and team up with other players to fight the waves of monsters! The better you do, the more you can upgrade your characters! So fight on until the very end!

#3 Killing Floor 3

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Remember how we told you in an opening entry that the future is rarely a place you want to be? Here’s another example of that!

In Killing Floor 3, you’ll head to 2091, where a mega-corporation has ruined the world! Wait, are we sure this is the DISTANT future? Well, in this version of the future, they have raised an army of bio-zombies called Zeds and set them onto anyone who steps up to them.

You are part of a resistance group called Nightfall, and you’ll team up with other players to take down the waves of Zeds and reclaim the world from the vile Horzine.

#2 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: February 27, 2024

One thing that Bungie has done very well with their sci-fi series is weave a compelling narrative that went beyond the main game and into the DLC content. With Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the story has finally come to an end.

With The Witness trying to end everything, you must rally together everyone who can fight to take them down once and for all. New areas will be available for you to explore, taking you to the farthest reaches of reality. Plus, there are new abilities to make your Guardians even stronger!

Will you be able to bring this to an end? Or will this be the end?

#1 Payday 3 – Boys in Blue

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: TBA 2024

It’s time to get the gang back together. The Payday Gang, that is! That’s right, after years of waiting, Payday 3 is out, and that means you’ll get to rob places with the best thieves around!

But leave it to Starbreeze to never let things stay stagnant. Oh no, they’re not going to do that! The “Boys in Blue” DLC is one of many DLC packs for you to enjoy and see how far it expands the game’s experience.

All the DLC packs will feature either new thieves to use, places to rob, weapons to wield, and more. Will you be able to use all this to your advantage? You’ll find out!