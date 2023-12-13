Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Is Now Live

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. New releases can fetch up to $69.99, so knowing what games to hold off at launch and which to pick up is crucial for our bank accounts. So anytime there are some decent deals, we like to share them with our readers. For instance, we have a new sale going on right now for those who are gaming on the PC platform. Today, you can check out the holiday sale for 2023. If you’re after something new to enjoy, then check out what is being offered at a sale right now.

The official Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023 has begun and will be available until January 10, 2023. So you have a good bit of time to look through the different games being offered right now at a discount. Of course, with 2023 filled with some big releases, this might be your chance to try grabbing those games up at a decent price. Of course, you have time to look through the sale before you pull the trigger on any of these games. With that said, we’ll include a small highlight of these games being discounted below.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023 Highlights

Alan Wake 2 $39.99

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition $27.99

The Lord of The Rings Return to Moria $33.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage $34.99

Dead Island 2 $35.99

Witchfire $35.99

Ghostrunner 2 $33.99

Hogwarts Legacy $35.99

Lords of the Fallen $38.99

The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition $34.99

Remnant 2 $29.99

Payday 3 $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $34.99

Immortals of Aveum $23.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99

The Last of Us Part I $40.19

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $35.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $29.99

The Outlast Trials $22.49

Star Trek: Resurgence $23.99

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) $23.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $29.99

Dead Space $23.99

God of War $24.99

RoboCop: Rogue City $44.99

That’s just a small highlight of the games being discounted right now. You can view the full Holiday Sale for this year right here. You’ll find a wide range of games being discounted, and hopefully, there’s something here that you can enjoy. Of course, we’ll continue to look out for any other discounts and sale promos that you might want to check out.