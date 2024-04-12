New Pac-Man Battle Royale Game Coming Next Month

Pac-Man is getting a brand new game that many people might not have saw coming, one that will allow players to take part in multiplayer. This brand new trailer showcases a new Pac-Man that will allow players to join a battle royale style of the classic game. Players will be able to dive into this new game in just a few weeks as the release date is in May.

The new trailer shows that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s latest game Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is a battle royale game that will be coming to PC and consoles on May 9, according to the trailer released today.

This game looks extremely adorable and that is shown in the trailer. This game is supposed to support up to 64 players all at once, which reminds us of the Super Mario game that we saw release not long ago for the Mario Anniversary a few years back. This Pac-Man game will be avaliable on PC, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.

For those that want to get the game, it is actually avaliable for pre-order now, featuring both a Deluxe Edition which will give those who purchase it some bonuses like Lunar Animals Pac and Namco Pals Pac. This game is perfect for those who love arcade style games. For those who also like the Deluxe Edition will also allow players to get full access a week before the launch date which is on May 2.

