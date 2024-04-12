EA Has Decided To Shut Down Apex Legends UK QA Team

It has been released that EA has reportedly shut down its Apex Legends UK QA team, this is now affecting about 50 other workers, which is quite sad to see. The gaming industry has been struggling this year when it comes to layoffs and job losses.

According to Insider Gaming, there were some workers that are being remained anonymous, said they were called into a Business Update Zoom Call on April 10, which was yesterday and this was where they learned that the contracts of these employees would not be renewed. The managers and also project leads were all left unknowing about the sad news.

It is important to note that these employees are separate from the 670 that were laid off back in February from EA. It is really unfortnate to see EA letting so many people go and allowing this whole team to be shut down which are the reason QA exists in Apex Legends.

“Everything seemed to be heading to a normal renewal ready to tackle the next year of plans for Apex,” said another one of the anonymous workers.

It is also noted that the number of employees that will be affected is closer to 40 than the 50 suggested. It is sad to see so many video game developers laying off workers, and it makes many of us wonder what will happen in the future in the industry.

