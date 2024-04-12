Disney Speedstorm Changes Their Battle Pass

The Disney-themed racing game Disney Speedstorm has officially changed their way of doing their battle pass. Gameloft has decided to make a change to their charging process for battle pass items according to GameRant. Many players aren’t very pleased with the developer’s decision either.

The free-to-play racing game has many different in-game purchases that players can make, mainly to buy more currency to buy more characters, power-ups, or more. However, one thing that was really cool about Disney Speedstorm is that it allowed players to use in-game currency that could be earned in the game to be able to purchase items included in the battle pass.

Season 7 will be beginning later in April, bringing Wreck-It Ralph characters, but with this update is when everything will change. Players will then be required to purchase battle pass content with real-life money instead of using the earnable currency. This news was announced to players through their website just yesterday, letting players know the battle pass content will cost a total of $9.99.

This change will begin later this month, and it has many players upset that they will be forced to either not have the content they want or spend quite a bit of money in the game. However, this could also be a positive as it will ensure the game stays alive longer as Gameloft will have more money and resources to make the game better and keep bringing new content.

Disney Speedstorm is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.