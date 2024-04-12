Reggie Fils-Aime Personally Recommends This New Nintendo Switch Online Game

Reggie's tastes might not match your own, but the other two new SNES games are worth checking out too.

Nintendo has announced the three latest additions to Nintendo Switch Online, and their former CEO has a personal recommendation.

As Nintendo had tweeted out, Super R-Type, Wrecking Crew ’98, and Amazing Hebereke are now all available on Super NES app.

Reggie Fils-Aime shared a screenshot of Super R-Type’s box art, stating that he loved it back in the day. And yes, Reggie would have been a kid when Super R-Type came out. He also revealed that he still has 75 SNES games and a working SNES console, so even when he was an executive for companies like Pizza Hut and Procter & Gamble, Reggie really was an SNES guy.

But just because Reggie recommended this shooter doesn’t mean you’re going to like it too. Super R-Type was a partial port of R-Type II, which carries four stages from the arcade title, and three stages of its own. This game has incredible graphics and a brilliant original soundtrack.

But some gamers dislike this title for its lack of checkpoints, and even more divisive, its slowdown. In some cases, that slowdown works to your advantage, as you can more easily avoid or take out enemies, but whether you like that or not is up to you. In any case, checkpoints aren’t a real issue anymore as you can just use suspend points now.

Amazing Hebereke is a four player fighting game, or as the FGC likes to call them, a party game. In this one, four players fight each other from a top-down perspective, like Bomberman, but with no bombs or mazes to get through. You just hit each other with simple attacks, and make use of stage hazards. This is the third Hebereke game to get a global release, after Hebereke 2 and Hebereke: Enjoy Edition.

Finally, Wrecking Crew ’98 is one of those odd Nintendo titles that hasn’t been released worldwide until now. In spite of the name, it is a sequel to the Famicom/NES title Wrecking Crew in name only. While the original was a single screen puzzle platformer, this SNES title is a Tetris style puzzler.

Instead of blocks falling down, different colored tiles come up from the ground, and your job is to match them into groups of three or more. But to do so as Mario, you have to jump all around your stage and destroy tiles. Foreman Spike returns as a boss, but the big bad in this one is really Bowser, who’s gotten into the construction business.

Bowser’s new towers have blocked out the sun, like in real cities, so it’s your job to fight each construction as they arrive, like a federal government attorney. Clearly this could have been a popular title, but like Star Fox 2, Wrecking Crew ’98 did not make it as Nintendo was gearing to move on to the Nintendo 64.

These are all worth checking out, so if you’re subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, don’t hesitate to download them on your SNES app and give them a try.