Bethesda Confirms Free Fallout 4 Upgrade Now Available On PlayStation Plus

It didn't really take them that long to fix this issue.

Bethesda has confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers should now be able to get their free update to get Fallout 4 on PlayStation 5.

On Twitter, they shared this message from the official Bethesda Game Studios account:

“Thanks for letting us know that some PS Plus subscribers have been unable to access the free next gen update of Fallout 4 on PlayStation. This issue has now been successfully resolved. Subscribers who have previously received Fallout 4 from the PlayStation Plus Collection should now be able to access the update as intended.”

Bethesda did make the clarification that they would make the upgrade free for PlayStation Plus subscribers as well last week, after receiving complaints from PlayStation owners, some of whom showed proof that they went looking for a physical copy of the game instead.

As we had explained, there is no physical or digital release for Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, so this free next-gen upgrade for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 was the way to go to play the game on the current generation of consoles.

While it wasn’t clear why PlayStation Plus subscribers did not get the update at the same time as Game Pass subscribers, it doesn’t seem to be a deliberate move to convince gamers to move to Xbox. It didn’t take that long to resolve, and Bethesda’s communications did not suggest that was the case either.

Some fans already noticed that the update was available on PlayStation Plus before the announcement. Wario64 shared he had deleted his initial tweet about the issue. The upgrade is in PlayStation Plus Collection, which means you don’t need to be on the PlayStation Plus Extra tier to avail of it, so long as you claimed a copy of Fallout 4 for your collection.

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription yourself, and you did not see the update, this is because of PlayStation 5’s confusing UI. We’ll share reddit user raff_riff’s instructions on how to find and get the update to download on your console below:

Go to “Game Library”

Across the top you should see “Installed”, “Your Collection”, and “PlayStation Plus”

Go to “Your Collection”

Select Fallout 4

You should see a drop down and two options “Game” and “Game”. Toggle to the one that shows a PS5 logo and download.

Alternately, reddit user Kenan_as_SteveHarvey found that if you deleted your PlayStation Plus download of Fallout 4, and then redownloaded it, if you picked Standard Edition from the menu, it would then let you choose the PlayStation 5 version.