Disney Dreamlight Valley May Update Has A Lot In Store

There is so much coming to the Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is known for getting a update every two months and it is time for the next one to release already. May is going to be a big month for Disney fans as our favorite farming simulator is getting a brand new update.

Not only is it time for another free update from the developers, Gameloft, but they are also bringing a new update for the DLC which launched a few updates ago. The latest update is called Thrills & Frills which will become available to everyone on May 1, it will bring what is to be Act II of A Rift In Time which was the expansion released for the game.

The new villager which players will be able to befriend is Daisy Duck, as she is being introduced as part of the free update for May 1 and she will bring a whole new boutique to Disney Dreamlight Valley according to GameSpot. This boutique will allow players to be able to sell custom Touch of Magic clothes and design to other players and friends be able to purchase. The boutique will also allow for players to unlock brand new items to customize.

A brand new Star Path will also be introduced featuring some new outifts for Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse and some new rides inspired by Aladdin and other Disney movies. The second part of the expansion pack will be titled The Spark of Imagination that will conitune the story of what first happened in the first part of the DLC.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will receive its latest update on May 1 across all platforms that it is avaliable on.