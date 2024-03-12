Disney Dreamlight Valley Starts Their First Newsletter

Disney Dreamlight Valley has officially started their first newsletter, which isn’t surprising considering how fast the growth of this video game has taken off. The game started off in early access a few years back and has now branched out enough to even offer DLC and other content that is paid.

This new newsletter has been made by the Gamesloft company to allow them to keep all their fans up to date on everything going on with the game all in one place. There is also no telling what could be shared in these newsletters later on that might only be shown to subscribers and not to everyone following on social media.

Enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley and want to make sure you don't miss out on what's next? We've got a newsletter for you!



Simply hit the link below and sign up 📫✨https://t.co/a5wez0vu6b pic.twitter.com/Gl9P480uKM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 12, 2024

In order to enjoy being a newsletter subscriber, all players need to do is head over to the Disney Dreamlight Valley official website and from there they will see a pop up offering them the ability to sign up for the newsletter.

From there, all you have to do is enter the email address you’d like to receive the newsletters to, your country, and also what platform you play the game on. For those that play on more than one platform, there is a “all platforms” option that can be selected. After this information is logged in, all that is needed afterward it to agree that you are signing up for the newsletter and from there you will begin receiving them!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, including the paid expansion pass DLC pack.