Dead by Daylight Wants Use More Analog Horror Styles

Dead by Daylight has been a popular horror game choice for a while now, but the team seems ready to tap into a bit more of analog horror which is interesting to think about. Recently the franchise just launched their 31 Chapter, bringing new maps, characters, and also themes. However, something about this newest chapter is that it focuses on analog horror.

The new chapter is called All Things Wicked and it takes a dive into some more disturbing horror stories that we really haven’t seen before yet in Dead by Daylight. An interview took place where the team hinted at why they wanted to use more analog horror in the first place. “Analog horror themes are rarely explored in games, so Behavior Interactive has the opposite to break new ground in this genre through gaming.”

The senior creative director who created the horror game we all know and love today, Dave Richard, where stated in an interview, “I think we’ve only scratched the surface of what analog horror can be.”

In the same interview, Dave Richard also went on to say that he believes anything can be made into horror and to “keep your eyes peeled” for what might be next. The twitter account recently posted a tweet sharing what the new chapter All Things Wicked is bringing to Dead by Daylight, see it below.

It creeps ever closer, down the basement steps.



Dead by Daylight: All Things Wicked is here, bringing The Unknown, Sable Ward, and the Greenville Square Map into The Fog.



Patch Notes

Reddit 👉 https://t.co/CWJ4LhoMW8

Forums 👉 https://t.co/OwNbNm9vmu pic.twitter.com/MPHxAEZOwY — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 12, 2024

Check out the new Dead by Daylight content when you log in now. Dead by Daylight is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.